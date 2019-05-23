From childhood bread baking to exploding seaweed, these are the Hairy Bikers’ food memories

First port of call for down-to-earth banter, scrumptious sausage casserole and beards that could rival Greek gods, Si King and Dave Myers – collectively called the Hairy Bikers – are now masters of both screen and stove.

Now 52 and 61 respectively, King and Myers talked to us about their highs, lows, and what kicked off their enthusiasm for food.

What was your earliest kitchen memory?

SK: It sounds cliched but it was making bread with my ma. I must have been about 4, and I don’t think she could tell me from the loaf because I was covered in flour. I remember having a little stool that my granddad made, that I

would stand on while we baked.

They grow up so fast (An Evening With The Hairy Bikers/PA)

DM: My mum’s fish cakes – she would go to the little fishmongers and buy a piece of hake. She’d poach it with milk, salt and pepper, and a bay leaf, break the fish down and then dress it with breadcrumbs.. I used to absolutely love them! In her eyes, I think it was a great way to get a kid to eat fish.

What was your culinary high moment?

DM: Filming in Lyons in France with a three Michelin-starred chef, Georges Blanc. We’re in a kitchen with him cooking his signature dish which was the Poulet de Bresse with morel mushrooms. He was so generous with his knowledge – just to be part of that was a high point.

SK: When we were shooting in Argentina we had our first whole lamb, cooked over wood, with a load a real gauchos. That was just a remarkable night! The occasion was just fantastic and everybody ate it together. Not one bit of that animal was wasted, which is incredibly important to us.

What was your ultimate kitchen disaster?

DM: I think we share the same one. On our first tour of Britain we competed against Michelin-starred chefs. We were at Read’s Restaurant in Faversham with David Pitchford – a wonderful and generous chef. You can deep fry kale, so we had this idea to deep fry bladderwrack seaweed.

Delicious but dangerous – bladderwrack seaweed (Thinkstock/PA)

What we didn’t think of was that the ‘bladders’ in the bladderwrack are full of sea water. We dried the bladderwrack off and threw it into the deep fryer, and all those little pockets of salt water exploded and virtually wrecked the kitchen. It was one of the stupidest things we’ve ever done. The expression on his face – he didn’t know whether to laugh, cry or kill us!

