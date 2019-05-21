Nearly half of schoolgirls think period poverty holds young women back â€“ hereâ€™s how you can help

As new research further highlights the impact of not being able to afford sanitary products, Liz Connor finds out how we can all do our bit.

Getting your period is never fun. As well as the bloating, mood swings and dreaded cramps, there’s also the joy of having to schlep to the shops to stock up on tampons and pads.

But having access to sanitary products is something many of us take for granted, as for many girls and women in the UK the costs can simply be too much.

You might already be familiar with the term ‘period poverty’, as the issue has increasingly come to light over the pas few years. In a nutshell, it refers to the growing number of women and young females who are unable to afford or access basic sanitary products.

While it’s a particularly prevalent issue for homeless women and refugees, it’s also alarmingly common among young people. Period poverty made headlines when children’s charity, Plan International UK, revealed that one in 10 females aged 14-21 couldn’t afford to buy their own period products, causing some to miss school on a regular basis.

Now, new research by hygiene services provider phs Group has highlighted the major effect it’s having on education. According to a recent survey of more than 1000 teenage girls, an average of three days are missed per school term due to periods – higher than cold, flu, holidays or truancy. The majority of these missed days are due to period pain and cramps (85%), but 7% said they stay home as they either could not afford or access sanitary products.

Nearly half (46%) of the teenage girls surveyed say they believe period poverty holds girls back from attending school, with a third (30%) saying it holds them back from achieving their aspirations. Nearly one in 10 (8%) believe having to miss school due to the lack of access to sanitary products is the biggest barrier facing girls at school today.

All primary schools will offer free sanitary products from early 2020. We will make sure every child gets the support they need to lead active, healthy, happy lives. 👉https://t.co/XXAmh276Px pic.twitter.com/BCA3VUj3oM — DfE (@educationgovuk) April 16, 2019

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, recently pledged to fund a scheme to provide free sanitary products in schools across England from September, thanks to a petition started by teenage period poverty activist Amika George. A scheme has already been in place in Scottish schools since 2017, now extended to college and university students too, with steps being taken to tackle period poverty in Wales too.

Wondering what you can do to help the wider period poverty issue? Here’s a few ideas…

1. Donate products

One of the simplest ways to help those who can’t afford period products is to donate unopened and unused ones that are sitting in your bathroom cupboards.

Many people in the UK rely on food banks, not just for food, but for feminine care and hygiene products too. You can find your nearest food bank by visiting trusselltrust.org. Before donating, they suggest checking with your local food bank to see what supplies they are currently in need of.

Trussell Trust foodbanks help people in need across Swansea.Urgent need for tinned fruit, tinned, squash, coffee, instant mash, chocolate, sweets, sanitary products, toiletries.If you can help see picture for where you can donate pic.twitter.com/HZWwyaBUOm — HBTS4Refugees (@hbts4refugees) March 13, 2019

The charity Red Box Project specifically provides free sanitary products to girls in schools. The idea is really simple: The charity puts red boxes filled with sanitary products in schools for girls to access, and tops it up with donations from the community as and when they’re needed. You can check their website to see existing boxes in your local area and how you can donate.

2. Chip in some cash

We all know that menstrual products are not cheap, and the charity Bloody Good Period estimates that the average lifetime cost of having a period is about £4,800.

A really easy way to do your bit is to cut back on those weekly luxuries like takeaway coffees and after-work beers, and donate some money to a period charity instead. As well as Bloody Good Period, Red Box Project and Freedom4Girls are also worthy causes that need support.

3. Buy from brands that support the cause

Some period brands donate a percentage of their profits to charities that alleviate period poverty. Flo make cotton tampons and say that 5% of profits are donated to charities supporting women and girls in need.

Freda is another brand doing its bit to tackle the issue. It sells tampons made of 100% eco-friendly materials, and a proportion of all purchases is donated to period poverty initiatives, not just in the UK but worldwide too.

If you’d like to go one step further and donate a box of natural pads and organic tampons to a period poverty initiative, the brand says it will sell them to you at a subsidised price and deliver them directly to the organisation for you.

