World Bee Day: Why are they so important?

You might swat them away when you’re trying to relax in your garden this summer, but you’d definitely miss bees if they were wiped out entirely.

Today is World Bee Day and a new report has found that many species of bees are actually on the brink of extinction.

According to The Bees Under Seige report by WWF and Buglife, after they analysed data for 228 species of bees, 17 species are already regionally extinct – including the Great Yellow Bumblebee, the Potter Flower Bee and the Cliff Mason Bee – and many more are threatened.

They say it’s down to a combination of climate change, habitat loss, pollution and disease, but as we’re coming to realise, the pollinating services of the insects are extremely important to us. Here’s why…

So next time you find the buzzing of a bee annoying, just be thankful they’re still around.

