British Tomato Fortnight: 7 meals where tomatoes are the star of the show

In honour of British Tomato Fortnight (from May 20), here are seven dishes from around the world that just wouldn’t be the same without a good tomato or two…

1. Galayet bandora

Galayet bandora is a Jordanian dish containing tomatoes, onions, olive oil, and hot peppers. The name, translated from Arabic, means ‘pan of tomatoes’. It is quick to prepare, and the ingredients are easily available and cheap, making it a popular choice in the Levant region. Traditionally eaten with warm pitta bread, galayet bandora is often served as a side, but can be enjoyed as a main course too.

2. Tomato kachumber

Tomato kachumber is an Indian salad containing cucumbers, onions, lemon juice, spices, and, of course, chopped tomatoes. It can be served with Indian curries, as part of a buffet, or as a dip with some good bread.

3. Tomato bredie

This South African stew normally contains mutton, tomatoes, potatoes, and a variety of other ingredients, depending on the cook’s own take on the recipe. Most South African families have their own version. This is the perfect dish for fans of slow cooking, as cooking times can range between two and six hours. Serve at dinner with a side of white rice.

4. Shakshuka

Shakshuka, translated from Arabic, means “a mixture” in Tunisian Arabic; an apt name for this savoury stew which consists of eggs cooked in a sauce of tomatoes mixed with onions and spices. The dish originated in North Africa, although versions of it also exist in the Middle East and the Mediterranean. Shakshuka is traditionally served at breakfast, but makes for a delicious brunch, lunch, or dinner option too.

5. Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo is a Mexican tomato dip, which can also be served as a salad or salsa. It is easy to prepare and usually consists of finely chopped tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, coriander, and lime. Pico de Gallo goes well with most Mexican dishes, including tacos, nachos, burritos, and enchiladas.

6. Tomato cornbread

The abundance of corn on the American continent made cornbread a popular part of Native American cuisine. Nowadays, there are many variations of the dish. This version is a homey, comfort meal which combines the crumbly texture of cornbread with juicy, flavourful tomatoes, to give it some oomph.

7. Gazpacho

Gazpacho is a staple of Spanish cuisine, originating in Andalusia. The cold soup consists of raw, blended vegetables and tomatoes. It is usually served with bread or crispy croutons.

Gazpacho was often the meal of choice for Spanish farmers who worked outdoors in the summer heat. Nowadays, it still makes for a refreshing lunch option on scorching days spent outside.

