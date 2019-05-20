British Tomato Fortnight: 7 meals where tomatoes are the star of the show

20th May 19 | Lifestyle

Now, where’s the basil?

Homegrown tomatoes

In honour of British Tomato Fortnight (from May 20), here are seven dishes from around the world that just wouldn’t be the same without a good tomato or two…

1. Galayet bandora

View this post on Instagram

Sometimes all you need is just a simple dinner plan. So Galayet Bandora “Simple fried tomatoes stew” قلاية بندورة was the winner. This is an authentic Jordanian and Palestinian dish that is simple yet delicious! Served as an appetizer or light main meal, Galayet Bandora was one of my childhood favorite dishes! Brings back great memories of so many late family gatherings that often ended with an agreement to make what we used to call “light supper” عشاء خفيف. . . In a big frying pan, I sautéed one large onion thinly sliced in 4 tablespoons olive oil, I added 8 thinly sliced garlic cloves and both 1/2 red chili pepper and ½ jalapeño, all cooked together for 5-7 minutes. Then I added 8 medium size peeled and sliced tomatoes on the vine and cooked it until the tomato juice was released then thicken a bit, about 8 minutes. Usually this dish is spiced with only salt and pepper but I like to spice mine with a little bit of pomegranate molasses, some lemon zest, cinnamon plus of course salt and pepper to taste. I finished my dish with some fresh chopped oregano and served it with both pita and sourdough bread next to some homemade fries with sumac and chopped vegetables. . . . . . #galayetbandora #قلاية_بندورة #tomato stew #mycooking #mykitchen #homecooking #sahtain #sahtein #palestinianfood #palestine #jordanianfood #middleeasternfood #tomatoes #oliveoil #oregano #vegan #vegetarianfood #comfortfood #pnw #بندورة #اكلات_سريعه #اكل_فلسطيني #أكلات_شعبيه #أكل_أردني #عشاء_خفيف #صحتين

A post shared by NadiaTommalieh نادية (@nadiatommalieh) on

Galayet bandora is a Jordanian dish containing tomatoes, onions, olive oil, and hot peppers. The name, translated from Arabic, means ‘pan of tomatoes’. It is quick to prepare, and the ingredients are easily available and cheap, making it a popular choice in the Levant region. Traditionally eaten with warm pitta bread, galayet bandora is often served as a side, but can be enjoyed as a main course too.

2. Tomato kachumber

Tomato kachumber is an Indian salad containing cucumbers, onions, lemon juice, spices, and, of course, chopped tomatoes. It can be served with Indian curries, as part of a buffet, or as a dip with some good bread.

3. Tomato bredie

This South African stew normally contains mutton, tomatoes, potatoes, and a variety of other ingredients, depending on the cook’s own take on the recipe. Most South African families have their own version. This is the perfect dish for fans of slow cooking, as cooking times can range between two and six hours. Serve at dinner with a side of white rice.

4. Shakshuka

Shakshuka, translated from Arabic, means “a mixture” in Tunisian Arabic; an apt name for this savoury stew which consists of eggs cooked in a sauce of tomatoes mixed with onions and spices. The dish originated in North Africa, although versions of it also exist in the Middle East and the Mediterranean. Shakshuka is traditionally served at breakfast, but makes for a delicious brunch, lunch, or dinner option too.

5. Pico de Gallo

View this post on Instagram

Pico De Gallo 🍅⁣ ⁣ This rain has me dreaming of sunnier days! ☀️ A simple, fresh salsa is one of my go to appetizers and you only need a few ingredients! ⁣ Enjoy with tortilla chips, serve on grilled chicken or fish, or try it in a taco or burrito bowl! Pico de gallo is so versatile and will last 3-4 days in your fridge. ⁣ ⁣ You'll need: ⁣ Fresh tomatoes ⁣ Onion⁣ Cilantro⁣ Lime⁣ Salt ⁣ Jalapeno (optional) ⁣ ⁣ Chop and mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Let marinate in the fridge for 15 minutes and enjoy! 😍⁣ ⁣ *Any amounts work in this recipe, just taste as you go . . . . #picodegallo #fresh #summereats #partyfood #potluck #nhlplayoffs #dietitian #nutrition #nutritionist #dietitiansofinstagram #halifax #halifaxnoise #halifaxlocal #nondietapproach #eatrealfood #allfoodsfit

A post shared by Ellen Doyle RD (@dietitianellen) on

Pico de Gallo is a Mexican tomato dip, which can also be served as a salad or salsa. It is easy to prepare and usually consists of finely chopped tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, coriander, and lime. Pico de Gallo goes well with most Mexican dishes, including tacos, nachos, burritos, and enchiladas.

6. Tomato cornbread

View this post on Instagram

Who knew #tomatocornbread was a thing?#castironcooking

A post shared by Karen Dannenbaum (@shebakestopanga) on

The abundance of corn on the American continent made cornbread a popular part of Native American cuisine. Nowadays, there are many variations of the dish. This version is a homey, comfort meal which combines the crumbly texture of cornbread with juicy, flavourful tomatoes, to give it some oomph.

7. Gazpacho

View this post on Instagram

#gaspacho #gaspachosoup #gaspachotime #goatcheese

A post shared by Linda (@steplere96) on

Gazpacho is a staple of Spanish cuisine, originating in Andalusia. The cold soup consists of raw, blended vegetables and tomatoes. It is usually served with bread or crispy croutons.

Gazpacho was often the meal of choice for Spanish farmers who worked outdoors in the summer heat. Nowadays, it still makes for a refreshing lunch option on scorching days spent outside.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Netherlands’ Eurovision champion eschewed production for soul
Netherlands’ Eurovision champion eschewed production for soul

Iceland’s Eurovision act displays Palestine flags during live final
Iceland’s Eurovision act displays Palestine flags during live final

Game Of Thrones fans hoping for answers as series ends

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Madonna controversy as Israeli and Palestinian flags feature in Eurovision show

Madonna controversy as Israeli and Palestinian flags feature in Eurovision show
Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner says husband Joe Jonas saved her life

Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner says husband Joe Jonas saved her life
Eurovision 2019: How a night of banter and bondage played out on Twitter

Eurovision 2019: How a night of banter and bondage played out on Twitter
Bisexual Eurovision champion shares message of acceptance following win

Bisexual Eurovision champion shares message of acceptance following win
Bisexual Eurovision champion shares message of acceptance following win

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre