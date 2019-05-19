As Harry and Meghan mark one year married â€“ 6 paper-based gift ideas for your first anniversary

Can you believe itâ€™s been one whole year since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot?

Royal tours of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, world wide hysteria at their pregnancy news, a move to Frogmore cottage, and a beautiful baby boy – Harry and Meghan have made it through their first year as husband and wife.

Officially termed the paper anniversary, it supposedly represents the blank slate on which you will write your future together, and traditionally gifts should be themed to match. Some are elegant, thoughtful, and impressively intricate…

…while others are, well, less so.

Researching #PaperAnniversary gifts and there are too many options that include cute sayings on toilet paper. Why is that a thing? Do people actually give their husband/wife toilet paper with Together Forever on it? — Kaytalin Platt ⚔️ (@KaytalinPlatt) May 14, 2019

If you are struggling with gift buying, we’re afraid it will only get harder. We’re definitely against buying ivory for your 14th, and if you’re lucky enough to make it there, your 35th anniversary is coral.

But we digress. Here are a few easy-access ideas for your paper anniversary that should satisfy both partner and theme…

1. Tickets and vouchers

(iStock/PA)

We know, it’s a bit of a cop out, but the best gifts can be personalised to different people, and a voucher can be a paper version of what you know they actually want. The same applies to tickets – if you’ve bought them a trip to their favourite show, they’re not going to question whether or not you’ve bent the rules.

2. Paper cranes

(iStock/PA)

Simple, elegant, and ideal if you’re strapped for cash, a paper crane is a staple of Japanese origami that symbolises good fortune and longevity. It is said that if you fold a thousand cranes then your dreams will come true. That’s probably too big an ask, but if you’re feeling cheesy you can whip out the line, “Mine already have.”

3. Personalised stationary

With the possible exception of tombstones, most people love things that have their names on. A run-of-the-mill notebook becomes the embodiment of elegance when you stamp some initials on the cover, while watermarked business cards may make the working professional swoon.

So complete is the fascination that if monogrammed writing paper were distributed to every citizen, we’re pretty sure email would vanish overnight.

4. Paperweights

(iStock/PA)

If you don’t want to get someone actual paper (admittedly, it can be tough to wrap), then you can get them something paper-themed. A paperweight is your get-out-jail-free card. Theoretically designed to weigh down documents, the modern weight is usually just a glorified ornament, and a nice excuse to purchase something pretty.

5. Prints

(iStock/PA)

Art has inherently romantic connotations – and given that you’re most likely living together, you’ll be able to enjoy this present just as much as they will. If imitation oils aren’t your thing you could opt for photographs, picturing anything from wildlife to your wedding day. For the full artsy feel you might even stretch to canvas. Don’t worry, we won’t tell.

6. Books

(iStock/PA)

Taking up roughly 85% of all presents given worldwide (OK, we made that up, but it sure feels like it), books are your ultimate fallback option. From adult colouring books to the complete works of Tolstoy you’re sure to find something suitable – bonus points if it’s a paperback.

Your local Waterstones has probably saved you on at least one Christmas Eve, and it’ll happily oblige you again.

