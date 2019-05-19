How to make Miguel Barclay’s £1 vegan sweetcorn and courgette fritters

19th May 19 | Lifestyle

These quick fritters make for an easy light bite.

69f417f6-0f3b-4f3a-9d1e-355fd85d1977

“Brunch is served!” says cookbook writer, Miguel Barclay. “If you’re ever stuck for vegan brunch inspiration, just give these a go.”

Ingredients:
(Serves 1)

1/2 courgette
Handful of tinned sweetcorn
2tbsp gram flour (chickpea flour)
Handful of rocket
Olive oil
Salt and pepper

courgette and sweetcorn fritters from Miguel Barclay's Vegan One Pound Meals (Dan Jones/Headline Home/PA)
(Dan Jones/Headline Home/PA)

Method:

1. Grab a bowl and grate the courgette into it, then throw in the sweetcorn and gram flour and season with salt and pepper.

2. Stir everything together until the mixture has a thick batter consistency.

3. Pan-fry dollops of the mixture in a splash of olive oil over a medium heat, for a couple of minutes on each side, until golden brown (the mixture should make about four fritters), then serve with some rocket leaves.

View this post on Instagram

OUT TODAY 😱 …link in bio

A post shared by MIGUEL BARCLAY #onepoundmeals (@onepoundmeals) on

Miguel Barclay’s Vegan One Pound Meals: Delicious Budget-friendly Plant-based Recipes All For £1 Per Person by Miguel Barclay, photography by Dan Jones, is published by Headline Home, priced £16.99. Available now.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Iceland’s Eurovision act displays Palestine flags during live final

Eurovision Song Contest 2019: The finished table
Eurovision Song Contest 2019: The finished table

Bisexual Eurovision champion shares message of acceptance following win
Bisexual Eurovision champion shares message of acceptance following win

Eurovision 2019: How a night of banter and bondage played out on Twitter

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Game Of Thrones fans hoping for answers as series ends

Game Of Thrones fans hoping for answers as series ends
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Madonna controversy as Israeli and Palestinian flags feature in Eurovision show

Madonna controversy as Israeli and Palestinian flags feature in Eurovision show
Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner says husband Joe Jonas saved her life

Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner says husband Joe Jonas saved her life
Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner says husband Joe Jonas saved her life

Iceland’s Eurovision act displays Palestine flags during live final