How to make Miguel Barclay’s £1 vegan sweetcorn and courgette fritters

These quick fritters make for an easy light bite.

“Brunch is served!” says cookbook writer, Miguel Barclay. “If you’re ever stuck for vegan brunch inspiration, just give these a go.”

Ingredients:

(Serves 1)

1/2 courgette

Handful of tinned sweetcorn

2tbsp gram flour (chickpea flour)

Handful of rocket

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

(Dan Jones/Headline Home/PA)

Method:

1. Grab a bowl and grate the courgette into it, then throw in the sweetcorn and gram flour and season with salt and pepper.

2. Stir everything together until the mixture has a thick batter consistency.

3. Pan-fry dollops of the mixture in a splash of olive oil over a medium heat, for a couple of minutes on each side, until golden brown (the mixture should make about four fritters), then serve with some rocket leaves.

Miguel Barclay’s Vegan One Pound Meals: Delicious Budget-friendly Plant-based Recipes All For £1 Per Person by Miguel Barclay, photography by Dan Jones, is published by Headline Home, priced £16.99. Available now.

