How to make Miguel Barclay’s £1 vegan sweetcorn and courgette fritters

How to make Miguel Barclay’s £1 vegan sweetcorn and courgette fritters19th May 19 | Lifestyle
These quick fritters make for an easy light bite.
“Brunch is served!” says cookbook writer, Miguel Barclay. “If you’re ever stuck for vegan brunch inspiration, just give these a go.”
Ingredients:
(Serves 1)
1/2 courgette
Handful of tinned sweetcorn
2tbsp gram flour (chickpea flour)
Handful of rocket
Olive oil
Salt and pepper
Method:
1. Grab a bowl and grate the courgette into it, then throw in the sweetcorn and gram flour and season with salt and pepper.
2. Stir everything together until the mixture has a thick batter consistency.
3. Pan-fry dollops of the mixture in a splash of olive oil over a medium heat, for a couple of minutes on each side, until golden brown (the mixture should make about four fritters), then serve with some rocket leaves.
Miguel Barclay’s Vegan One Pound Meals: Delicious Budget-friendly Plant-based Recipes All For £1 Per Person by Miguel Barclay, photography by Dan Jones, is published by Headline Home, priced £16.99. Available now.
© Press Association 2019