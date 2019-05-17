This fiendishly difficult quiz will test your knowledge of British piers to the limit

We’re not quite sure what it is, but there is something quintessentially British about a rickety, wooden pleasure pier.

The arcades walk the line between tacky and delightful, the architecture is usually charmingly Victorian, and the whole spectacle conjures the staycation culture of a Britain gone by.

Most of us still love to be beside the seaside, and without a pier to help us get our fix of rolling waves and bracing breezes, we might have to dip in the freezing British sea.

Here are a few piers to test your knowledge of this summertime staple. If you can get 50% we’ll be impressed.

