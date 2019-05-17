This fiendishly difficult quiz will test your knowledge of British piers to the limit

17th May 19 | Lifestyle

Does not contain Piers Morgan – we promise.

We’re not quite sure what it is, but there is something quintessentially British about a rickety, wooden pleasure pier.

The arcades walk the line between tacky and delightful, the architecture is usually charmingly Victorian, and the whole spectacle conjures the staycation culture of a Britain gone by.

Most of us still love to be beside the seaside, and without a pier to help us get our fix of rolling waves and bracing breezes, we might have to dip in the freezing British sea.

Here are a few piers to test your knowledge of this summertime staple. If you can get 50% we’ll be impressed.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Plus-size model sensation Tara Lynn stars in Nasty Gal’s first ever curve swimwear campaign
Plus-size model sensation Tara Lynn stars in Nasty Gal’s first ever curve swimwear campaign

10 of the best swimsuits for every single body shape
10 of the best swimsuits for every single body shape

8 places you really shouldn’t go for your summer holiday

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Play with the power of pink for punchy settings at home

Play with the power of pink for punchy settings at home
James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!

James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
As Britain is named world’s drunkest nation – how to talk to a friend about how much they drink

As Britain is named world’s drunkest nation – how to talk to a friend about how much they drink
As Britain is named world’s drunkest nation – how to talk to a friend about how much they drink

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre