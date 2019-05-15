As Haystacks sells for a record $110.7m â€“ 5 locations around the world where you can see a Monet

15th May 19 | Lifestyle

Surprisingly, when the painting last auctioned in 1986, it fetched only $2.5m.

Â£86m Monet breaks world records

The French painter Claude Monet is famous for his legendary landscapes and once said : “I am good at only two things, and those are gardening and painting.” And, as far as the latter is concerned, never a truer word was said.

Monet’s ‘Haystacks’ oil painting went under the hammer in Sotheby’s New York, fetching $110.7m (£85.7m). It set a new world record for a work by a French artist, and the sale is also the first time an Impressionist painting has sold for more than $100m.

The Haystacks series had 25 paintings in all, the majority of which hang in art galleries around the world.

Here’s where you can marvel at Monet’s magnificent use of colour and light – and open your eyes to some of the most celebrated works of the 20th Century…

1. The National Gallery, London: The Water-Lily Pond

View this post on Instagram

Stand before one of Claude Monet’s masterpiece, ‘The Water-Lily Pond’, in Room 41. In 1883 Monet moved to Giverny where he lived until his death. There, on the grounds of his property, he created a water garden 'for the purpose of cultivating aquatic plants', over which he built an arched bridge in the Japanese style. In 1899, once the garden had matured, the painter undertook 17 views of the motif under differing light conditions. Surrounded by luxuriant foliage, the bridge is seen here from the pond itself, among an artful arrangement of reeds and willow leaves. Detail from Claude Monet, ‘The Water-Lily Pond’, 1899 © The National Gallery, London #nationalgallery #artist #painting #art #arthistory #artgallery #artmuseum #gallery #museum #oilpainting #fineart #claudemonet #monet #giverny #waterlily #waterlilypond

A post shared by National Gallery (@nationalgallery) on

Claude Monet’s water-lily paintings (Nympheas) are some of his most recognisable and celebrated works – the series consists of approximately 250 oil paintings – and have been described as ‘The Sistine Chapel of Impressionism.’ What’s striking about his brush strokes and use of colour, is that Monet’s eyesight was fading due to cataracts while he made them.

2. Musee d’Orsay, Paris:  Women In The Garden

Head to Paris and you can feast your eyes on Women In The Garden – the faces are left vague (Camille, the artist’s first wife posed for three figures on the left), so it can’t be considered a portrait. But the subjects in their sunlit white dresses are a joy to behold thanks to his masterful depiction of the sun’s shadows and spectacular reflection on the garden path.

3. Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York: Bridge Over A Pond Of Water Lilies

Monet was a keen horticulturalist and certainly knew how to make his paintings bloom. What’s unusual about this one – there are 12 in the series – is it’s vertical rather than horizontal, and really magnifies the beauty of the water lilies and their reflections on the pond.

4. Kunsthalle Bremen, Germany: Camille (The Woman In The Green Dress)

View this post on Instagram

Kunst trifft Mode – Wir stellen die Modegeschichte mit Werken aus unserer Sammlung vor. Heute: Der Tournürenstil 💃 1870 fand ein Wandel in der Mode statt. Vorher waren kuppelförmige Reifröcke mit zum Teil gigantischem Ausmaß (der sogenannte Krinolinenstil) bei Damen sehr beliebt. Nun galt es, das Gesäß der Frau zu betonen. Der sogenannte Tournürenstil bezeichnet die zum Saum hin zunehmende Rockweite. Die entstehende Stoffraffung (Tonüre) an der Hüfte betont die Umrisse des weiblichen Gesäßes. In den späten 1880er Jahren wurde die Turnüre so breit, dass die Drapierung groß genug war, um eine Teetasse abzustellen. Dies ist auf dem hier gezeigten Gemälde „Camille“ von Claude Monet noch nicht der Fall. 🖼️ Claude Monet, Camille, 1866, Kunsthalle Bremen – Der Kunstverein in Bremen #KunsthalleBremen #museum #museumweek #museumvisit #museumlover #museumlife #arttrip #instamuseum #artmuseum #exhibition #artgallery #gallery #bremen #bremenerleben #bremermoment #meinbremen #deinbremen #bremencity #explorebremen #art #artist #artlovers #instaart #kunsttrifftmode #modegeschichte #fashionart #goodtoknow

A post shared by Kunsthalle Bremen (@kunsthalle.bremen) on

Camille was Monet’s leading lady in several paintings and what marks this particular work is that it’s early in his career, when he painted in a realist style, as opposed to Impressionist.

It was accepted into The Salon art exhibition (the greatest art event in its day) in 1866 and the first painting to bring him critical acclaim. It’s been suggested that to meet the Salon deadline, Monet completed the work in four days, but that’s open to question.

5. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, America: La Japonaise

Head to Boston and you’ll find one of the largest collections of Monet’s works outside of France. There’s a dedicated gallery with select loans from private collections, as well as a permanent collection. Highlights include canvases from the Grand Canal, Venice series and La Japonaise (Camille in Japanese Costume) – a full length portrait of her in a richly embroidered kimono.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÃ‰

James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!

Miley Cyrus and Andrew Scott star in trailer for Black Mirrorâ€™s fifth series
Miley Cyrus and Andrew Scott star in trailer for Black Mirrorâ€™s fifth series

This is what we learned at the V&Aâ€™s new â€˜Food: Bigger Than The Plateâ€™ exhibition
This is what we learned at the V&Aâ€™s new â€˜Food: Bigger Than The Plateâ€™ exhibition

Jerome Flynn: â€˜Meditation has been a life-changer for meâ€™

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Hiking, biking and mountain views: Americaâ€™s Capital Region is a breath of fresh air

Hiking, biking and mountain views: Americaâ€™s Capital Region is a breath of fresh air
Rathfinny debuts at The Ritz: Hereâ€™s why their English sparkling wine is a showpiece

Rathfinny debuts at The Ritz: Hereâ€™s why their English sparkling wine is a showpiece
Jeremy Kyle â€˜utterly devastatedâ€™ after cancellation of TV show

Jeremy Kyle â€˜utterly devastatedâ€™ after cancellation of TV show
Review: BrontÃ«, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: BrontÃ«, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: BrontÃ«, Smock Alley Theatre

James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!