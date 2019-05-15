How to make Miguel Barclay’s £1 vegan sausage roll

“I was really looking forward to creating a vegan sausage roll for this book,” buzzes cookbook author, Miguel Barclay. “It’s such an iconic dish that I wanted to take my time and create the best vegan sausage roll recipe ever – this is it!”

Ingredients:

(Makes 3)

1/2 red onion, diced

Handful of mushrooms, sliced

2 garlic cloves, sliced

1tsp dried oregano

200g black beans (from a 400g tin), drained

1tsp plain flour

1/2 sheet of ready-rolled puff pastry

Pinch of poppy seeds

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

(Dan Jones/Headline Home/PA)

Method:

1. Pan-fry the onion in a splash of olive oil over a medium heat for three minutes. Add the mushrooms, garlic, oregano and black beans, season with salt and pepper and continue to fry for about five minutes until everything is cooked and softened.

2. Remove from the heat, transfer the mixture to a blender and pulse until you get a coarse paste. Tip into a bowl, stir in one teaspoon of flour to help the mixture thicken, then allow to cool.

3. Preheat your oven to 190°C/gas mark 5.

4. Cut the puff pastry into three strips approximately 4cm x 10cm, spoon in a dollop of filling halfway along the strip and wrap to create your sausage rolls, finishing by squashing the end with the back of a fork.

5. On a lined baking sheet, sprinkle each roll with poppy seeds and bake in the oven for about 20 minutes, or until the pastry is golden brown.

Miguel Barclay’s Vegan One Pound Meals: Delicious Budget-friendly Plant-based Recipes All For £1 Per Person by Miguel Barclay, photography by Dan Jones, is published by Headline Home, priced £16.99. Available now.

© Press Association 2019