How to make Miguel Barclay’s £1 vegan Singapore noodles with cashews

15th May 19 | Lifestyle

For a casual supper, these should hit the spot.

“In this quick stir-fried noodle dish, I slice my beans lengthways so they don’t need to be boiled separately,” explains cookbook author Miguel Barclay, “and use cashews because I think they look a bit like prawns in a Singapore chow mein.”

Ingredients:
(Serves 1)

1 sheet of rice noodles
1/2 red onion, sliced
Sesame oil
1 garlic clove, sliced
Pinch of dried chilli flakes
A few green beans, halved lengthways
1/4 carrot, cut into matchsticks
Small handful of salted cashew nuts
1tsp curry powder
Soy sauce
Salt and pepper

Singapore noodles from Miguel Barclay's Vegan One Pound Meals (Dan Jones/Headline Home/PA)
(Dan Jones/Headline Home/PA)


Method:

1. Pre-cook or soak the rice noodles according to the packet instructions.

2. Meanwhile, pan-fry the onion in a splash of sesame oil over a high heat for about 30 seconds, then add the garlic and chilli flakes. Just before the garlic starts to brown, add the beans, carrot matchsticks and cashew nuts and cook for about five minutes, until softened.

3. Add the curry powder and a splash of soy sauce, then mix in the drained noodles, season with salt and pepper and serve.

Miguel Barclay’s Vegan One Pound Meals: Delicious Budget-friendly Plant-based Recipes All For £1 Per Person by Miguel Barclay, photography by Dan Jones, is published by Headline Home, priced £16.99. Available now.

