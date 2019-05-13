Ask an expert: How can I help my teenager become less obsessed with the way she looks?

My 14-year-old daughter is obsessed by the way she looks. She thinks she’s too fat (she’s not), she wears a lot of make-up and also tries to copy the way celebrities look. How can I help her realise what she looks like isn’t nearly as important as the person she is inside?

Sue Rogers, a mental health and emotional wellbeing expert at UK charity Action For Children, runs the Blues Programme, an early-help schools programme for teenage depression. She says: “It’s important your daughter understands what she sees on social media isn’t always the true picture or the reality of how celebrities and others look day-to-day.

“Don’t dismiss her worries – being a teenager is tough, particularly when navigating the increasingly complex 24/7 world of social media. Using phrases such as ‘but I think you’re beautiful’ are well-intentioned, but may make her feel you’re not fully tuned-in.

“Offer a reality check. Explain what she sees on social media isn’t always the true picture, as some celebrities use make-up, airbrushing, filters and Photoshop to look good online. Point her in the direction of celebrities who’ve spoken openly about body issues, so she understands they share similar feelings and recognises she’s not alone.

“Reduce screen time – set boundaries around social media use, so your daughter has space to reflect and doesn’t feel overwhelmed. Work together on a healthy-eating or exercise programme – a fun dance class or summer walk may boost endorphins and make her feel good.

“Think about other role models. Consider involving an older sister, aunt or cousin who she respects, to talk to her about how she’s feeling. It might help to discuss issues and challenges differently.

“Keep talking – let your daughter know you’re there for her and prompt conversation regularly, so she doesn’t feel uncomfortable coming to you when she needs to chat. Having a safe space and person to speak to is vital.

“For further advice, tools and tips to help your child or teenager with their mental health and emotional wellbeing, visit Build Sound Minds.”

