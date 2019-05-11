7 unusual flavours to try this National Doughnut Week

Sure, chocolate and vanilla are tasty – but pushing the boat out is really the best way to celebrate.

It’s no surprise everyone loves doughnuts – they make everything better.

Feeling stressed? Have a doughnut. Want to celebrate? Share the doughnut love. Crying over a break-up? Guess which sugary, carb-rich snack is going to put a smile back on your face…

National Doughnut Week starts on May 11, so here are seven ‘out-there’ doughnuts to give you some inspiration.

1. Matcha doughnuts

Matcha tea has lots of health benefits. From detoxing your body to helping with concentration, there are many reasons to love the green brew.

Admittedly, matcha tea doughnuts probably don’t share many of these benefits. However, we’re just hoping the negative impacts of sugar on your body will be cancelled out by some of the goodness in the green glazing…

2. Bacon and maple syrup doughnuts

After detoxing with that matcha tea doughnut, it’s time to go all out and indulge.

The saltiness of the bacon and the sweetness of the maple syrup complement each other perfectly, and a doughnut is the perfect base for these flavours.

3. Liquorice doughnuts

This doughnut might look like it’s covered in chocolate, but in fact, it’s made of the sweet yet tongue-numbing flavour of liquorice.

Liquorice is very much a Marmite kind of ingredient, so if you fall into the ‘love’ camp, you should try this one.

4. Smurf doughnuts

Ever wondered what smurfs taste like? OK, you might not have had this exact thought, but you can actually find out with this particular doughnut flavour.

Unsurprisingly, smurf-inspired means it involves a lot of mini marshmallows and sprinkles – no bad thing on a doughnut.

5. Unicorn doughnuts

We all need a little magic in our lives.

Unicorns might not be real, but unicorn doughnuts come pretty close. They’re good enough to eat – and definitely pretty enough to Instagram.

6. Cereal doughnuts

If you’re constantly running late in the morning and don’t have time for breakfast, grabbing a cereal doughnut will (kind of) be a saviour.

We don’t necessarily recommend always starting your day with such an explosion of sugar, but you’ve got to admit, it really gives a new meaning to breakfast on the go.

7. 24k gold doughnuts

If none of these doughnuts are as luxurious and ostentatious as you really want, then luckily the 24k gold version is here to save the day.

It’s the ultimate way to show off how bougie you are during National Doughnut Week. We can’t guarantee it will taste that much different from a regular doughnut, but it’s a whole lot fancier.

