Simon Armitage has been announced as our new poet laureate â€“ 5 of his best poems to get you started

First awarded to John Dryden by Charles II in 1668, there is perhaps no more coveted post in poetry than that of poet laureate. The honour has now been bestowed on Simon Armitage (succeeding the celebrated Carol Ann Duffy), whose streetwise, sometimes subversive voice has been at the forefront of British literature for decades.

One of Huddersfield’s greatest exports – alongside actor Jodie Whittaker and former Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson – Armitage’s bold, unpretentious verse has helped him build an everyman persona that belies the complexity of his writing.

Here are five of our favourite Armitage offerings – from the subtly sly to the downright devastating…

1. Give

(iStock/PA)

A sad, seemingly simple poem loaded with alliteration, Give sees the world through the eyes of a despairing homeless man. He appeals for compassion, and it is we, the readers, that turn him down. We don’t want to meet the person who feels no twinge of guilt at the poem’s plaintive final lines.

2. Chainsaw Versus The Pampas Grass

(iStock/PA)

An aggressive poem filled with violent imagery, its eight stanzas deconstruct the impulsive ferocity of base masculine power. The male chainsaw, with its ‘bloody desire’ and ‘perfect disregard’ roars and rages against the more feminine pampas grass, savouring ‘the rush of metal lashing out at air’. In the end, the chainsaw proves impotent: The pampas grass survives and grows tall, while the chainsaw is left on its hook to seethe.

3. Straight And Narrow

Armitage is not all doom and gloom – in fact, a large part of his reputation rests on wit and humour. Much of his early work was rooted in childhood, and here he recounts the visit to his school of a seemingly stuffy careers advisor. The strange encounter invokes a surreal reaction among the children, whose responses stray into the realms of magical realism.

4. To His Lost Lover

Unlike so many Armitage poems, To His Lost Lover does more or less what it says on the tin. A steady crescendo of sexual, psychological and sentimental regrets, the slow release of grief is tempered with a stripped back, faintly disjointed verse structure. Sad but beautiful, and not nearly so bleak as it might be, this mournful poem embodies the feeling of staring through a rain-dashed window, pondering on all the things that might have been.

5. I Say, I Say, I Say

Lots of poets consider it a duty to confront life’s unpleasantness, but few do so with such overt remorselessness as Armitage. A former probation officer, he’s no stranger to human struggle, and here presents a searing snapshot of self-harm. Bleak, brutal, and delivered in the style of a public speaker, I Say, I Say, I Say is as wilfully disturbing as it is unsentimental.

