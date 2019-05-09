Michaela Strachan’s top tips on how to be a greener family

9th May 19

Because there’s never been a better time to become more eco-friendly.

d88b0d5b-4017-47ba-8cea-d5d55aee2d2c

TV presenter Michaela Strachan is keen to let us know some easy ways ordinary families can make a difference when it comes to improving the planet’s health.

And the Springwatch presenter, who has a 13-year-old son called Oliver and three stepchildren, practises what she preaches.

“We’re all very passionate about the environment and the future of the planet in our household. There’s always room for improvement, but we do our best to be eco-friendly in the home. When we can, we buy organic food, we have solar panels to heat our water, and we also have water butts to catch the rain from the gutters.

“I never use single-use plastic bags, and I try to avoid buying plastic bottles of water when I can use my own reusable bottle. We also try and avoid waste as much as possible. With food, we compost our waste as well as having a worm bin, and with household items, we try to mend things before throwing away and buying new.

“My son is extremely aware of the importance of being more eco-friendly, and we strive to set an example for him through what we do in the home.”

Here are Strachan’s tips for how families can be eco-friendly in the home:

1. Eat less meat

Livestock farming produces more emissions than transportation. So why not try having a veggie meal once a week, which you can cook together with your children?

2. Grow veg

If you don’t have a vegetable patch at home, you can still grow your own vegetables with an indoor hydroponic kit. These do-it-at-home sets let you grow seasonal plants all year round, and help save on plastic packaging, chemical pesticides, food miles and waste.

3.  Spread a green message on social media

View this post on Instagram

We cannot recycle our way out of this waste crisis. While our local recycling centre offers a great service, and they've adopted a transparency policy where they share where all the different materials go, 59% really doesn't feel great (I'm no recycling expert). So we all need to follow the 5 zero waste mantras: 1. Refuse (what we do not need) 2. Reduce (what we do need and cannot refuse) 3. Reuse (what we consume and cannot refuse or reduce) 4. (and only then) Recycle (what we cannot refuse, reduce, or reuse) 5. Rot/landfill (the rest) How do you feel about recycling? #zerowaste #zerowasteuk #zerowasteliving #zerowasteshopping #plasticfree #nomoreplastic #ecofriendly #eco #ecowarrior #ecoblogger #pointlesspackaging #lesswaste #zerowastelife #ecofriendly #reuse #recycle #sustainability #Warwickshire

A post shared by bettigrabsen (@bettina_bluegreenblog) on

Encourage children to spread the word about climate change via their social media channels – create memes, look up statistics and research hashtags together, to kickstart a movement among their friends.

4. Get a smart meter

Request a smart meter from your energy supplier at no extra cost. The handy in-home display shows energy use in pounds and pence in near-real time, which is a great way to bring the concept of energy use (and cost) into focus for your children. Show them the display before and after they play computer games, to give them an understanding of how much energy it takes to power our everyday lives.  “It’ll definitely encourage them not to leave screens on unnecessarily,” says Strachan.

Get a smart meter installed by contacting your energy supplier or visit smartenergygb.org.

5.  Recycle clothes

View this post on Instagram

This is a really great pair of Levi’s that are actually 100% cotton, rare these days. I ripped away an old patch, and started over using smaller scraps from my stash. This is a combo of silk, linen, denim, and cotton. I cut the pieces into circular shapes and pinned them to underpatched pieces of denim. Not bad for a bunch of trash, right? And, if you’re in Bellingham, I’m heading over to Chipper Bird to work on some mending if you want to come and hang out. . . . . . #visiblemending #craftivism #sashikodenim #mend #makersmovement #makedoandmend #sashikostitching #fashionrevolution #textile #fiberart #lovedclotheslast #patch #ecostyle #upcycle #denimrepair #handsewing #handembroidery #clothingrepair #fashrevusa #boro #slowfashion #craft #pnwmaker

A post shared by Denim Repair + Workshops (@wrenbirdmends) on

‘Fast fashion’ is a big source of greenhouse gas emissions. Take some old clothes you’ve marked for the bin and revamp them – and make sure family members really need that new item of clothing before you buy it.

6. Cut food waste

View this post on Instagram

What's in your freezer? 🤔❄️ in mine there's stuff like this ???? making it easier to eat well, live #lowwaste, save on LOADS of packaging and #foodwaste too! 🤓🌍 . The past weeks I've shared lots of tips and tricks on how I use my freezer to care for food, and I've been overwhelmed with the positive response from you guys! Seems you find it helpful, new, or nostalgic (soo much mummy and granny wisdom in here) ❤️ . I was going to write what's in the pic here but I ended up with over double the max character count allowed in a caption 😂 . So I've popped it all in a blog post, linked in bio, and included what you've asked on stories, like, 'doesn't the frozen bread slices stick?' 😆🤔 Plus lots of bonus close up pics ???? . I hope you find the blog useful. If you have more tips of how to use your freezer to live more #wastefree and delicious, please share ???? . Much love! Sara x #shisodelicious . . . . . . #organicproduce #mostlyvegan #poweredbyplants #plantbasedfortheplanet #lesswaste #f52grams #noplastic #goingzerowaste #zerowaste #satisfying #kaleyeah #eatyourgreens #foodphotography

A post shared by Sara Kiyo Popowa (@shisodelicious) on

We waste millions of tonnes of food in the UK, and around 50% of this comes from households. There are several ways to cut this down, from not overbuying in the first place, to being creative with leftovers. You can also get a food bin. Many local councils can provide them and the wasted food is then collected and used to create compost for farming – you could even create your own compost at home.

7. Don’t waste electricity

View this post on Instagram

“I alone cannot change the world but I can cast a stone across the waters to make many ripples.” 💦 🌊 . This quote always sticks in my mind. 🤔 . We all have the ability to make small changes that lead together can have a huge impact. 💪 . DID YOU KNOW ice loss ❄️ has quadrupled since the early 2000s to 12.3 billion tons annually? 😲 Ice loss is averaged 252 billion tons a year over the past decade. . GLOBAL WARMING 🔥 of just 1 degree C is the main driver behind this massive meltdown of the world’s ice. 😞 . 10 WAYS TO STOP GLOBAL WARMING: . 1 – DON’T BUY PLASTIC! 🙅🏼‍♀️ . 2 – RECYCLE more – By recusing half your waste, you can save 2,400 pounds of carbon dioxide per year! 3 – Use products with LESS PACKAGING- China is the worst for this individually wrapping each biscuit! 🤦‍♀️ 4 – CHANGE A LIGHT – using energy saving light bulbs will save 150 pounds of carbon dioxide a year. . 5 – DRIVE LESS – Walk, bike, carpool or take mass transit more often. You'll save one pound of carbon dioxide for every mile you don't drive! 6 – PLANT TREES – Calculate your carbon footprint and then plant as many trees to cover that! 7 – TURN OFF electronic devices – saves thousands of Co2 emissions per year. 8 – Adjust your THERMOSTAT – turn your thermostat down just 2 degrees in winter and up 2 degrees in summer could save about 2,000 pounds of carbon dioxide a year. 9 – Check your TYRES – Keeping your tyres inflated can improve your petrol mileage by more than 3%. You can save 20 pounds of carbon dioxide per gallon! 10 – Use LESS HOT WATER – take shorter & cooler showers & wash your clothes in cold or warm instead of hot water can save more than 500 pounds of CO2 per year. Let’s work together to SAVE THIS WORLD! 🌎 #savetheworld #Patagonia

A post shared by Backpackerbecky (@backpackerbecky) on

There are obvious energy-saving measures, like turning off lights and the telly when no one’s watching it, but also encourage your children not to leave phones and battery-powered appliances plugged in once they’re fully charged. It consumes excess energy and it’s also thought to decrease the quality of the battery.

8. Save water

Water is precious. If you enjoy gardening with your children, then get a water butt to collect rainwater – it’s a more environmentally-friendly way to water your plants than using the hosepipe.

© Press Association 2019

