Michaela Strachan’s top tips on how to be a greener family

Because there’s never been a better time to become more eco-friendly.

TV presenter Michaela Strachan is keen to let us know some easy ways ordinary families can make a difference when it comes to improving the planet’s health.

And the Springwatch presenter, who has a 13-year-old son called Oliver and three stepchildren, practises what she preaches.

“We’re all very passionate about the environment and the future of the planet in our household. There’s always room for improvement, but we do our best to be eco-friendly in the home. When we can, we buy organic food, we have solar panels to heat our water, and we also have water butts to catch the rain from the gutters.

“I never use single-use plastic bags, and I try to avoid buying plastic bottles of water when I can use my own reusable bottle. We also try and avoid waste as much as possible. With food, we compost our waste as well as having a worm bin, and with household items, we try to mend things before throwing away and buying new.

“My son is extremely aware of the importance of being more eco-friendly, and we strive to set an example for him through what we do in the home.”

CHALLENGE YOURSELF TO REDUCE YOUR PERSONAL CARBON FOOTPRINT.TAKE A SPIN TO JOIN IN & #showthelove with @TheCCoalitionhttps://t.co/tmiC7HeTXv 💚Then watch this https://t.co/YW5kw0Uh0i. To reduce climate change we all need to change our habits now pic.twitter.com/s5UOLuwaHr — Michaela Strachan (@michaelastracha) February 14, 2019

Here are Strachan’s tips for how families can be eco-friendly in the home:

1. Eat less meat

Livestock farming produces more emissions than transportation. So why not try having a veggie meal once a week, which you can cook together with your children?

2. Grow veg

If you don’t have a vegetable patch at home, you can still grow your own vegetables with an indoor hydroponic kit. These do-it-at-home sets let you grow seasonal plants all year round, and help save on plastic packaging, chemical pesticides, food miles and waste.

3. Spread a green message on social media

Encourage children to spread the word about climate change via their social media channels – create memes, look up statistics and research hashtags together, to kickstart a movement among their friends.

4. Get a smart meter

Request a smart meter from your energy supplier at no extra cost. The handy in-home display shows energy use in pounds and pence in near-real time, which is a great way to bring the concept of energy use (and cost) into focus for your children. Show them the display before and after they play computer games, to give them an understanding of how much energy it takes to power our everyday lives. “It’ll definitely encourage them not to leave screens on unnecessarily,” says Strachan.

Get a smart meter installed by contacting your energy supplier or visit smartenergygb.org.

5. Recycle clothes

‘Fast fashion’ is a big source of greenhouse gas emissions. Take some old clothes you’ve marked for the bin and revamp them – and make sure family members really need that new item of clothing before you buy it.

6. Cut food waste

We waste millions of tonnes of food in the UK, and around 50% of this comes from households. There are several ways to cut this down, from not overbuying in the first place, to being creative with leftovers. You can also get a food bin. Many local councils can provide them and the wasted food is then collected and used to create compost for farming – you could even create your own compost at home.

7. Don’t waste electricity

There are obvious energy-saving measures, like turning off lights and the telly when no one’s watching it, but also encourage your children not to leave phones and battery-powered appliances plugged in once they’re fully charged. It consumes excess energy and it’s also thought to decrease the quality of the battery.

8. Save water

Water is precious. If you enjoy gardening with your children, then get a water butt to collect rainwater – it’s a more environmentally-friendly way to water your plants than using the hosepipe.

© Press Association 2019