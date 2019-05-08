What the royal baby’s name says about Harry and Meghan as a couple

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced their little boy’s name.

After first revealing him to the world this morning, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now announced the name of their royal baby: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Harry and Meghan broke the long-awaited news on their Instagram account, alongside a snap of the couple with the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.

The name is sure to come as shock to many royal fans, as bookmakers had previously tipped Alexander and Spencer to be the most popular choices, closely followed by Arthur, which has been used several times in the royal family tree.

Social media users, meanwhile, are hailing Archie as an unusual choice by the couple, as it strays from the tradition of naming royal children after previous monarchs. The couple have also not made it clear whether Archie is a derivative of Archibald.

“Please tell me it’s at least shortened for Archibald because Archie really isn’t a very.. royal sounding name,” wrote one disappointed Twitter user.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son Archie (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“Folks, that baby’s name isn’t Archibald. It’s plain old Archie. Harry & Meghan threw the usual royal names out the window. Traditionalists are going to be livid,” wrote another commenter.

Love it or hate it, the name is a perfect fit for the thoroughly modern couple, who have chosen not to partake in several time-honoured royal traditions throughout their relationship. Over the past few years, Meghan and Harry have moved away from royal protocol and instead chosen a path that reflects their down-to-earth personalities.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are a thoroughly modern royal couple (Aaron Chown/PA)

From deciding not to give birth in London’s Lindo Wing, to Meghan walking down the aisle alone at their wedding, the couple have long been non-conformists – and that’s what makes them so endearing to the public.

So why Archie? According to nameberry.com, Archie is a boy’s name of German origin meaning “truly brave”. While the pair haven’t yet revealed the significance of the name, it’s entirely possible that they chose it at random.

Everyone’s hating on the royal babys name but I love the name Archie 🤷🏼‍♀️ — April (@Apiedacosta) May 8, 2019

The name Archie is already popular in the UK, and often frequents lists for the top 20 names for boys.

Harrison, meanwhile, is thought to be a sweet nod to the baby’s doting father, as it literally means “son of Harry.”

In another break from tradition, Harry and Meghan didn’t choose an aristocratic title for their baby either. So their decision to opt for a popular boys name, as well as dropping the title, could tell us that they’re keen to bring up their first child away from the pressures of royal life.

From Meghan’s desire for privacy during her birth, to her non-traditional pregnancy style, it’s pretty clear that Harry and Meghan will continue to break the mould as time goes on. Their choice of name, we’re sure, is just the beginning.

© Press Association 2019