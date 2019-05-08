Aldiâ€™s Â£17 champagne has just won a prestigious Gold award â€“ hereâ€™s what you need to know

Aldi have joined the A-list by scooping a highly-coveted medal. Drinks editor Sam Wylie-Harris scopes it out.

Who doesn’t love a glass of fizz? Especially pink fizz. The shade of the season has been trending for some time now, and following record sales last summer, Aldi expanded its rosé wine range to keep up with demand – a move that’s certainly paid off.

Savvy wine-lovers with an eye for a bargain will have already sussed that some world-class wines are available in supermarkets. Now, Aldi can boast a top prize-winning champagne among its line-up, too.

(Aldi/PA)

Aldi’s Veuve Monsigny Champagne Rosé NV – which comes with a bargain £16.99 price-tag – has romped home with a Gold medal at the International Wine Challenge 2019.

Here’s what you need to know about these pinkish bronze bubbles that cost less than a six-pack of craft beer…

What is it?

A French champagne made from the classic trio of grapes: Chardonnay, pinot noir, pinot meunier – the last two are red grapes.

Why is it good?

(IWC/PA)

The International Wine Challenge is now in its 36th year and cited as one of the world’s finest wine competitions. The wines are judged blind and each medal-winning wine is tasted on three separate occasions by at least 12 different judges.

It’s fair to say, if it’s won Gold, it’s a first-class bottle of champers.

What did the judges say?

Here’s their tasting note: “Expressive fruit on nose with strawberry and cocoa aromas. Creamy berry fruit. Fine, precise mousse and a vibrant finish. Classic example.”

Does price really equate to excellence?

We’d like to think so. Sometimes, a £5 bottle of wine will taste just like a £5 bottle of wine, and a £40 wine will taste so fabulously satisfying, it’s worth every penny.

But then you might be fortunate enough to find a wine that tastes utterly delicious – such as this rosé – at a far more budget-friendly price. A wine you want to drink again and again and can actually afford to – we’ll raise a toast to that!

Aldi Veuve Monsigny Champagne Rosé NV, priced £16.99, hits stores later this week.

© Press Association 2019