Adam Peaty: ‘In 2016 I was pretty much the hunter, but now I’m the hunted’

Team GB’s Adam Peaty has already made quite a splash on the swim scene – so how is he gearing up for Tokyo 2020? Liz Connor hears all about it.

When Adam Peaty won gold in the men’s 100m breaststroke at the Rio 2016 Olympics, he grabbed the world’s attention – not only was he just 21 at the time, he also broke his own world record in the process.

Since then, he’s cemented his position as the fastest breaststroke swimmer the sport has ever known. And his legacy appears untouchable – at the end of the European Championships last year, he held the 11 fastest times in the 50m breaststroke, and the 14 fastest in the 100m.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

But next year will bring a new challenge for the young champ: Maintaining his title at Tokyo 2020.

Here, Peaty, 24, talks to us about his training regime, pre-race rituals, and how he’s feeling ahead of the Games…

How has your mindset changed in the run up to Tokyo?

Peaty after winning gold in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke final at the Rio Olympics (PA)

“It’s changed a lot, actually. In 2016, I was pretty much the hunter, but now I’m the hunted. Everyone’s out for my title. I don’t mind that – it keeps me on my toes – but Tokyo is going to be a very fast final. For me, I just try to stay chilled and do what I do – I don’t see any reason to over-complicate it.

“In terms of my mind though, winning it once is hard, but winning it a second time around is probably 10 times harder because there’s so much pressure.”

You’ve been smashing records left, right and centre. Are you feeling confident?



Peaty broke his own world record at the 2018 European Championships (Ian Rutherford/PA)

“Yeah, I’m already putting some really fast times down. Saying that, when you’re following a lap line for 12,000m a day, it does get very tedious and you’ve got to stay motivated. There’s a lot of push and pulls. I raced really well at the World Championship trials and qualified for the team, and that’s all I can really go off.

(SiS/PA)

“I want to hit a true body-weight composition, which is helped by the Protein20 from Sport in Science [a low sugar, high protein bar]. It’s made it a lot easier to manage my body weight, my body fat and my muscle maintenance.”

Speaking of the World Championships, you’re trying to smash your record for 50m breaststroke this year as well. How do you feel about that?

“50m breaststroke is one of those things where the harder you try, the slower you go. I tried a little bit too hard in Glasgow – it’s still one of the fastest times ever, but for me that isn’t enough. I think I want to get down a new world record every single time.

“I know that’s not possible, because world records are world records for a reason – everything has to be almost perfect – but come Guangzhou in the summer, I’m pretty sure I’ll be at the right composition and the right place mentally too. Everyone thinks about what you physically look like, but if you’re not there mentally, then it’s all for nothing.

“Once I know a few 10,000 people are watching in the crowd, that’s when I really come into my own.”

You make competing look so effortless. What’s going through your mind when you’re in the water?

Peaty during the men’s 100m breaststroke semi final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It’s definitely not effortless. The first 50m always feels amazing. You think, ‘Oh my god, I’m doing something pretty good here’, but then you turn up the wall and a train just hits you within that five seconds.

“That’s where you see your stamina and training come into play. So at Rio, all I had in my head was that this was my first Olympics and this was my first gold – I’m going to get [it]. I did three races [thinking] like that. I had to sleep for half a week afterwards though, because it takes so much out of you mentally – to manipulate your brain into fight or flight.”

What’s your fitness routine like at the moment?

“I’m half framed between two training cycles at the moment; I finished my World Championship qualifier cycle, and now I’m going into my World Championship cycle.

“When you get to trainee camp, the intensity and focus goes through the roof. We train for pretty much seven days per week. The normal days are six hours long. Body composition wise, it’s hugely important to stay fuelled in the run up to competitions, because it’s so important that we don’t get ill or injured.”

A lot of training takes place in the gym (SiS/PA)

Is it true that you used to be scared of water when you were younger?

“It’s 100% true. I remember my dad running me a bath and I hated it. Even the shower too – I don’t know why!

“Then I went swimming when I was around seven years old and my mum chucked me in. I was scared at first but then I just loved it. I found my addiction for racing and winning. That’s my high – it’s winning.”



Did you always know you wanted to be a swimmer?

“Pretty much. I did gymnastics for a very small amount of time and I loved cycling when I was younger, but that’s only because my dad cycled a lot.

“My body was built to do breaststroke, in a sense that I’ve got big shoulders, big legs and big hands, so everything was pointing me towards swimming. You don’t really need big hands for cycling, do you?”

Do you have any pre-competition rituals that you do to prepare?

“I like to listen to very certain types of music. If I’m off to a race, I listen to hip-hop because it gets me fired – I’m ready to knock someone’s head off!

“At the Olympics, everyone’s fighting for that gold medal, so you’ve got to calm yourself down. I’ll literally listen to classical or trance to keep me feeling very neutral, and then half an hour before the race, I’ll whack some Dr Dre on instead.”

Who are your sporting heroes?



(Jonathan Brady/PA)

“For me, it’s Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps, two very iconic game-changers. I love Bolt because of his character and charisma, and I love Phelps for his professionalism, focus and drive.”

Do you allow yourself a drink at the weekend, or are you completely teetotal?

“I’m kind of a normal guy really in that sense – I like to go out with my lads and have one or two beers, but I think I’m getting past that stage now where I want to go out and party all the time. I’m focusing myself now because Tokyo is only a year away.”

Science in Sport ambassador Adam Peaty is supporting the launch of Protein20. A low sugar, high protein bar. Available from £2.50 at scienceinsport.com

© Press Association 2019