Six Senses have introduced their first city hotels in Singapore, but what are they actually like?

Claire Spreadbury heads to Singapore to find out how a brand famous for its spas and wellness does bustling city life.

Anyone who’s ever been to a Six Senses hotel will know all about luxury. The fine dining, gorgeous architecture and experiential extras are dreamy, but it’s their heavenly spas that take the properties to another level.

So, when they launched their very first city concept, eyebrows were raised. Could they really pull off the wellness factor in the hustle and bustle of a city?

Singapore is their first port of call, with two properties just a five-minute walk from one another. Six Senses Duxton opened in April 2018, followed by Six Senses Maxwell eight months later, both in charming Chinatown and collectively known as Six Senses Singapore, as you can frequent both, no matter which one you’re staying at.

Six Senses Duxton

The first to open, the Duxton hotel oozes with coolness. From the buzzy yellow and black reception area to the must-book all-white Pearl Suite, it’s an Instagrammer’s dream.

The beautiful building was lovingly restored by British designer Anouska Hempel, and the 49 bedrooms and suites are all completely individual.

Treat yourself to a Chinese banquet at Yellow Pot where the bumblebee chic continues, with black chairs, tables and walls popping against the yellow in the wallpaper, lampshades and borders.

Order lots of food to share between the table; sweet and sour eggplant and Sichuan greens go down well, and the hearty pork and duck dishes are divine. Any vegetarians ordering the mushroom starter, beware – they taste and feel so much like chicken, you might actually struggle to eat it!

Six Senses Maxwell

Cook & Tras Social Library (Six Senses/PA)

The Maxwell is the newest addition, and much bigger, with 138 rooms, a small ‘lap’ pool, and spa pods on the way.

Inside, French architect and designer Jacques Garcia has opted for authentic decor and furnishings, but with a contemporary modern twist.

The biggest talking point has to be the uber-cool Cook & Tras Social Library, The perfect spot for a cocktail – and maybe some Thai and Malay small plates if that one drink turns into a few more – it’s curated by the Ultimate Library, and there are 3,000 books available to read and borrow here.

Space is at a premium, so rooms can be on the small side, and because of the location, there aren’t any beautiful views. But there are handmade mattresses and organic bed linens.

Sustainability has been high on the agenda in Singapore for a while now. So, when you walk into your little bathroom, you won’t find mini – or even full-sized – plastic bottles of indulgent lotions and potions. You’ll find a bar of Etro soap, and four wooden bottles dispensing hand lotion, shower gel, shampoo and conditioner. Even the essential extras, like cotton wool pads and biodegradable toothbrushes, can be found ‘naked’ inside a recyclable cardboard box.

If you’re lucky enough to be left a little pot of mixed nut nougat in your room, do yourself a favour and gobble the lot – it’s hands down the most delicious nougat I’ve ever tasted in my life.

And don’t miss your chance to ogle at the in-room mini bar. No other city hotel has anything quite like this, and words and pictures struggle to do it justice, but there’s a wonderful array of mirrors, glass, stemware, bar accessories – and of course, alcohol – to please even the pickiest of mixologists.

But what about the wellness?

(Six Senses/PA)

If you’re after the serenity and spas featured in other Six Senses properties, go to them, as you won’t find them here. This is wellness within city-centre living, and it’s very different.

There is a pool and a gym, but both are what you might call ‘cosy’, and the still-to-open spa pods are likely to follow that theme if their name is anything to go by. It’s still very cool and luxe, though. The outdoor lap pool is long, slender and lined with neutral, low beds, all of which is surrounded by passion fruit and lime trees, and basil and rosemary used in drinks at the bar.

In that infamous minibar fridge, as well as all the usual suspects, there’s a Sunset and Sunrise shot – both non-alcoholic and designed to make you nod off peacefully and awaken feeling fabulous. The Sunset concoction contains snow chrysanthemum, globe amaranth and lavender (and tastes a bit like a cold herbal tea), but can apparently lower blood pressure, reduce fatigue and aid a good night’s sleep – something lots of us need on a stopover visit to Singapore.

By the side of my bed sits a copy of All Men Are Lonely Now by Francis Clifford, two Chinese foot meditation balls, an energy chime to reduce stress and a book on Qigong self massage – something I’m told can maximise energy and reduce ill health.

Singing bowl vibration therapy is a welcome ritual at the Six Senses Daxton hotel in Singapore #travel #Singapore #LuxuryTravel #SixSenses pic.twitter.com/91XomE9FwH — Claire Spreadbury (@PA_Features) March 6, 2019

There are optional yoga classes, but the singing bowl vibration therapy is a welcome ritual everyone is encouraged to have. Taking off your shoes and socks, guests are invited to stand in a giant brass bowl, which is hit three times by a giant beater – first at the side, then the front, then the other side. A smaller bowl is then gently struck to the side of you, before the bowl is moved to the other side of your head and struck again. It takes less than 60 seconds, but the vibrations and ringing move right through your body, leaving behind a feeling of calm.

After dinner, I discover some treats left on my bed; tiger balm, a little metal puzzle and three tubes on Po Chai Pills – which apparently relieve symptoms of diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach ache, over-eating, intoxication, fever and cerebral cold. Pretty much everything you’re likely to suffer from on holiday.

You can also book an appointment to see a traditional Chinese physician at Duxton, where readings, health recommendations and a medicinal herbal dispensary is available. I pop along to the dimly-lit consultation room, where Ming welcomes me by taking my pulse on both wrists, before looking at my ears and also my tongue.

I have teeth marks on my ‘fat’ tongue apparently, which is down to a sluggish digestion. Worryingly, he also asks my if I’ve had an ECG, or experienced any pain in my chest, but then concludes I’m fine, showing me three pressure points to push or massage for general wellness. It’s short and sweet, but after speaking to other people who were told completely different things, I take it a bit more seriously and start massaging around my thumb.

There’s also a cute tricycle, offering complimentary ice cream from 1-5pm outside the Maxwell – which is essential self-care in my experience.

So, while the wellness may have been toned down for city dwellers, it’s still there at the heart of Six Senses. And these chic hotels help make a short stopover a sweet treat, where you can exhale once you step away from the bustle.

Rooms at Six Senses Duxton start from SGD390 (approx £223) per night, based on two sharing a Nutmeg Room on a room-only basis. At Six Senses Maxwell, prices start from SGD310 (around £177) per night, based on two sharing a Cook Street Room on a room-only basis. For more information, visit sixsenses.com.

