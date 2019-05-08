How to make Ben Tish’s blood orange and saffron jelly with blood orange granita

“This recipe is a love letter to the blood orange,” says chef Ben Tish. “Aside from the delicious flavour of the blood orange itself, which I absolutely love, it is also the crazy colouring of the flesh that gets me excited.

“The colours of the blood orange rainbow are an intoxicating swirl of yellow, orange, pink, purple and red, offering the willing participant a gastronomic, psychedelic freak-out.”

Ingredients:

(Serves 6–8)

For the jelly:

700ml blood orange juice (from 9–10 oranges)

175g caster sugar

1/2tsp saffron threads

7 small sheets/leaves of gelatine (14g in total)

For the granita:

220g caster sugar

500ml blood orange juice (from 7–8 oranges)

blood orange jelly from Moorish by Ben Tish (Kris Kirkham/PA)

Method:

1. For the jelly, pour the orange juice into a saucepan and add the sugar and saffron threads. Place over a medium heat, whisking to dissolve the sugar. Meanwhile, soak the gelatine in cold water to soften it. Drain the gelatine and squeeze out excess water, then whisk into the hot juice until completely melted.

2. Strain the mix through a sieve and pour into individual glasses or a large serving bowl. Cover and place in the fridge. Leave to set for about four hours.

3. For the granita, put the sugar and 300ml of water into a saucepan. Bring to the boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar, then boil over a high heat to create a sugar syrup. Whisk in the blood orange juice. Pour the mix into a bowl and set aside to cool down.

4. Once cold, pour the syrup into a freezerproof container and freeze, every hour scraping through with a fork until the syrup is completely frozen and resembles snow.

5. Serve the jelly alongside the granita for an incredibly fresh and light finish to a dinner.

Moorish: Vibrant Recipes From The Mediterranean by Ben Tish, photography by Kris Kirkham, is published by Bloomsbury Absolute, priced £26. Available now.

