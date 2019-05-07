Video: 6 tummy toning exercises that new mums like Meghan can do with their baby

Keep fit with your mini-me by your side.

Once you’ve safely recovered from labour and you’re feeling your way through the first few months of being a mum, getting back into an exercise routine isn’t always easy. Those lycra-clad afternoons of leisurely hitting the gym become a thing of the past when you’re on round-the-clock nappy duty.

It’s something many sporty first-time mums, like the Duchess of Sussex, can find a challenge. Super fit Meghan has had her go-to exercise regime locked down for years, having spoken about her love of yoga, and getting a sweat on at boutique gym sessions like Studio Lagree.

Sporty Megan is a big fan of working out (Danny Lawson/PA)

The good news is, even though you’re busy being a parent, there are ways you can squeeze in a gentle and safe workout while on the job – even if you can’t make it to the treadmill.

Here, new mum and personal trainer Carly Rowena (@carlyrowena) takes us through her favourite toning and energising workout, with her adorable baby Jax, at London yoga studio FLY LDN (flyldn.co.uk).

Who knew your newborn could be your secret fitness weapon?

