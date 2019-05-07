I did a fitness training session with the England Rugby Sevens team â€“ this is how hard it was

Ahead of the HSBC World Ruby Sevens Series in London, Lauren Taylor gets a taster of how the England squad are training for the tournament.

Rugby Sevens is having a moment. It became an Olympic sport in Rio 2016 and the England, Ireland, Wales and Scotland teams are all vying for qualifying places in Tokyo 2020. In the meantime, the HSBC London Sevens tournament is coming up (May 25-26), and it’ll come as no surprise that training sessions in the lead up to such a tournament are tough – really tough.

For those not in the know, ‘sevens’ has many of the same rules as ‘fifteens’ rugby, but as the name suggests, there are only seven players per team on the pitch. The pitch size and rules remain the same, but sevens teams play shorter games – seven minutes each way (sensing a pattern here) – and multiple matches are played over two days, typically. Scrums are made up of only three players, and all in all it means a less-crowded, faster-paced game.

The England Sevens squad train four days a week, with one recovery day (which could include Pilates or a recovery swim), including four two-hour rugby training sessions, four two-hour gym sessions and 45 minutes of speed work.

Phil Burgess, Jamie Barden and Dan Norton (who holds the record for the most tries ever scored in rugby sevens) let me in on some of the drills included in their training sessions and put me through my paces at Twickenham Stadium. It confirmed what I already knew of course, that I won’t be starting a career as a pro athlete anytime soon.

Here’s a taste of a fitness session with the England squad…

The yo-yo endurance test

Much like the dreaded bleep test you probably did in PE, it involves sprinting a short distance while a series of ‘beeps’ – determining how fast you need to run each leg – increase in speed.

I thought I had it totally down at first, but the cruel reality of the yo-yo test is that, as you get more tired, you need to speed up. I managed level 13 which probably means nothing to you (thankfully) before my legs started to feel like blocks of lead. Level 19 is the minimum members of the England Sevens men’s team have to meet, and 18 for the women’s.

Burgess reassures me even the pros find these tests strenuous. “Some of the running sessions that we do are incredibly difficult because of the way we have to push ourselves, knowing that when you’re out on the field and competing, you have to be working at 100%, and when you’re training, you have to be pushing yourself to that limit. Sometimes I think, ‘This is really hard’. It can be 30 seconds on, 15 seconds off, sprinting, then rest and recover to do it again, and again – but we’re trying to replicate what we do on the pitch.”

Lifts

Norton and Barden demonstrate hauling each other off the ground in six different lifts, including the crossbody carry, fireman’s carry and the baby side carry (although imagine the weight of a rugby player, rather than a baby). This is all about using strength in ways that are useful on a rugby pitch too – and for developing the ability to apply strength at the right place and time. Players in the England squad weigh a solid 80kg and 105kg, so it’s no mean feat.

Unable to carry a grown man (thanks upper body strength), I opt for a 30kg bag to try out the lifts (so if I was playing rugby against a 10-year-old, I might be OK). If you only lift weights the standard way in the gym, these lifts – like the baby side carry – work muscles down your side you might not ordinarily use.

Ab circuits

Barden demonstrating the a lateral long lever V sit (Lauren Taylor/PA)

Literally the hardest thing my poor abdominals (or lack of them) have been through. Who knew there were nine different ways to inflict ab torture? From the ‘lateral long lever V sit’, a kind of sideways continuous crunch; to ‘leg flutters’, small swimming kicks with straight legs with your back to the floor; and bowl hold, with legs, head and shoulders held off the ground.

Each is done for 30 seconds with no break, and in real training sessions, players do three to four rounds. Thankfully, we stuck to one.

Wattbike finisher

To finish off an already tough session, players will often do a sprint on an indoor Wattbike, a top-of-the-range spin bike used in training for lots of pro athletes. Essentially, it’s 1,000 metres as fast as you can (750m for women) with the resistance set half way, and the aim is one minute.

I managed 750m in what felt like the longest 58 seconds of my life, and only because Burgess was literally shouting at me (in a nice way). I never thought such a short burst of working out could leave me with jelly legs. James Rodwell, the most capped sevens player of all time, does 1,000m in 01:01 if you want to try and take on the challenge in the gym.

