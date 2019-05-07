Ask a counsellor: Why do I keep getting passed over for promotion?

The problem…

“Last month I got passed over for promotion yet again. I have been with this company for five years and, in that time, I have seen three new people join the company at the same level as me. Each one of them has been moved onto a more senior position before me.

“This latest one hurts the most because I think I am better qualified and have a better work record. I work hard and have not missed more than a few days with illness since I started. It all seems so unfair.

“I don’t want to make a fuss about this because I am worried this will get me fired, but what can I do? Should I just look for another job?”

Fiona says…

“Assuming something is wrong, and this is not simply down to bad management, wouldn’t you rather know what the reason might be before looking for another job?

“The last thing you need is to perpetuate the problem and end up with another employer who also passes you over repeatedly for promotion.

I know it hurts, but please don’t make any hasty decisions.

“Instead, I suggest you start by making an honest assessment of your performance to date with the company. It’s tough being this self-analytical, but it will pay dividends if you can. Think about the targets you’re required to meet and assess how well you’ve done. Did you exceed them, or did you simply do just enough? Do you act on your own initiative or rely on others to make all decisions? Do you volunteer for extra tasks when your workload is quiet? Are you willing to do more work? If yes, does your employer know this? Do they know you want to be considered for promotion and that you’re ready for the extra responsibility that goes with it?

“Be honest and if you genuinely feel that your performance is of (or better than) the standard required, ask for an appraisal. If your company doesn’t have a formal appraisal system, ask to speak to someone in HR or, failing that, a senior manager.

“I know you are reluctant to rock the boat but, if you don’t ask them to explain why you’re being overlooked, you’ll never be able to make the changes they may be looking for. Managers are often reluctant to deliver negative news, to the point where many of them never give a detailed, honest performance review at all. So, if you think there is no substance to what is said, or they appear to be avoiding the issue, you may have to push a little harder to uncover what it is the other candidates had that you don’t.

“You also need to steel yourself for the possibility that they say something negative. Criticism can be bruising, even when it’s constructive and honestly delivered. Try not to get angry or upset. Instead, take on board anything that’s negative about your working practices and skill set. Then ask if they would consider you for future promotions if you undertake relevant training to correct these issues.

“If you don’t get an acceptable answer to this, or you’re left still in doubt about your future with the company, perhaps it is indeed time to look elsewhere. The jobs website Monster.co.uk has lots of helpful advice and guidelines in its ‘career resources’ section, including information on being passed up for promotion. Have a good look through and I’m sure you’ll find things you can use to push yourself forward and enhance your prospects.”

