The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a baby boy weighing 7lbs 3oz this morning and the Duke of Sussex says he’s “incredibly proud” of his wife.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed their first child, a son, at 5:26am this morning into the world.

New father Harry said: “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled.”

He said the couple were “still thinking about names” for their son, who he added was “absolutely to-die-for”.

Prince Harry said he was "incredibly proud" of his wife Meghan after she gave birth to the couple's first child, adding: "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension." pic.twitter.com/TLVSDGYuTE — Press Association (@PA) May 6, 2019

Their friends and family will now be scrabbling for suitable gifts to bestow on the new royal infant. While usually a board book, a babygrow and a card would do just fine, this is Harry and Meghan we’re talking about.

A notice placed on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace to make the official announcement (Yui Mok/PA)

So, here’s what we’d get them if price was no problem, and extravagance demanded…

1. Olivier Baby cashmere cardigans and jumpers, £69-£99

At least you’ll get more wear out of a cashmere jumper than a cashmere babygrow – and Olivier Baby’s are extra adorable.

2. Tiffany Bubble Blower, £235

This is basically baby’s first jewellery – and there’s an engraving option.

3. Sorbonne 2PC Crib Set, £257, Lulla Smith

The Sorbonne 2PC Crib Set (Lulla Smith/PA)

How flouncy and frou-frou is this? It’s the ultimate princess (or prince) crib set up. It’s like something out of a Disney film.

4. Linea Changing Table in White, £274, NaturalBabyShower.co.uk

Linea Changing Table (Cuckooland.com/PA)

The bathroom floor or kitchen table (eww) would not do for changing a royal baby’s nappy. This 300 quid changing table should do the trick though – it’s practically a chaise longue.

5. The Plum® Discovery Mud Pie Kitchen, £249.99, John Lewis

The Plum® Discovery Mud Pie Kitchen (John Lewis/PA)

This will be one for the baby to grow into, but it’s what every garden needs – a £250 station for helping your little one get covered head to toe in mud.

6. Ferm Living Terrazzo Knot Bean Bag, £125, Danish Design Store

Terrazzo Knot Bean Bag (DanishDesignStore/PA)

Sofa cushions will not do. Whether feeding the baby or putting it down for a mini-snooze, what you need is a suitably expensive bean bag.

7. Kids Concept – Rocking Mammoth Neo, £119.95, Scandi Born

Kids Concept – Rocking Mammoth Neo (Scandi Born/PA)

Megan and Harry’s baby is likely to have access to actual ponies, but even the royals can’t magic back mammoths. This rocker makes a worthy, and rather cuddly, replacement.

8. Vera Wang Wedgwood silver-plated baby piggy bank, £60

Finances may never be a problem for the child of a Duke and Duchess’, but every child likes collecting their pennies, and where better to store them than in a silver piggy bank?

© Press Association 2019