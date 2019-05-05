Mezcal is having a moment: Here’s how to drink this Mexican spirit on Cinco de Mayo

Tequila’s smokier sister has been cited as the sip of the summer and it’s surprisingly versatile, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

It’s Cinco de Mayo – which will see people across Mexico celebrating the Mexican army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

So obviously, there’ll be lots of mezcal to be drunk.

The rise of premium tequila (think George Clooney’s Casamigos) has given birth to a small batch of other agave spirits, particularly mezcal.

For decades it was known as ‘the one with the worm’, but while the insect lava plays an important role in the flavour of mezcal, today, most bottles don’t contain these little critters.

To satisfy the growing market for artisanal spirits, mixologists have taken to its rich, vegetal, smoky profile – mezcal makes a great base for cocktails.

So what sets mezcal apart from tequila and why is it so special?

“The three main things that differentiate tequila and mezcal are the type of agave which can be used, the production methods and the geographical regions where they can be made in Mexico,” says Deano Moncrieffe, owner of specialist agave bar, Hacha.

“Both tequila and mezcal have (mostly) different designated states where they must be produced. The two most important areas are Jalisco for tequila, and Oaxaca for mezcal. It’s very common for people to refer to mezcal as having smoky characteristics in both aroma and taste. This is because the agaves are cooked in an underground pit with direct contact to fire.

“This technique is very artisanal and traditional, which means mezcal is usually produced in small quantities. In contrast, the Weber blue agave used in tequila production is mainly slowly roasted in large traditional brick ovens, or steam-cooked. There are different varieties of agaves that can be used to make mezcal vs the Weber blue agave, which is solely permitted to make tequila.”

Feeling adventurous and want to head down Mexico way?

Waitrose has tipped mezcal as a major trend in the coming year and with customers becoming more experimental with cocktail making at home, has taken stock of its first mezcal that goes by the catchy name of QuiQuiRiQui Mezcal (£37.50, 70cl, Waitrose).

How should we drink it?

“Mezcal is really versatile, firstly it’s great sipped neat the traditional way with a slice of orange, so a great aperitif before going out, or before dinner,” says Melanie Symonds, founder of Quiquiriqui Mezcal.

“Equally, mezcal works with dessert where its smoky caramel characters complement chocolate, vanilla, coffee and fruit. I pour it over ice cream for a fun twist, you can even make sorbet.”

What cocktails can you use mezcal in?

(QuiQuiRiQui/PA)

“Try a margarita, and for a little twist, swap the sugar syrup for agave syrup and make it Tommy’s style. Add fresh grapefruit juice, lime juice and soda to mezcal for a Paloma twist. Replace the gin for mezcal in a Negroni, or as an extra step, swap the Campari for another bitter aperitivo like Cynar,” says Symonds.

What about in summer serves?

“Mezcal works well with tonic,” says Symonds, who adds: “If you’re hosting a party or summer BBQ , treat your guests to a Mezcal punch. My favourite is a twist on peach ice tea, adding mezcal, fresh peaches, lemon and sugar to homemade ice tea. Equally delicious is a Mezcal Mule which works as a single serve or in pitchers.”

“Finally, mezcal has an uplifting effect so it’s great for any social gathering, but remember to sip it, not shoot it to fully enjoy the mezcal effect,” says Symonds.

