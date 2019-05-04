Star Wars Day: 6 destinations to satisfy even the staunchest Star Wars super-fan

May the fourth be with you.

It may have happened a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, but Planet Earth just cannot seem to get enough of Star Wars.

The original film debuted more than four decades ago, but George Lucas and Disney have filled the intervening years with movies, theme parks, and enough merchandise to overwhelm the most committed hoarder.

To celebrate Star Wars day (yep, it’s a thing), these six galactic attractions are sure to entertain even the most half-witted of scruffy-looking nerf herders. Rev up your X-Wing, holster you lightsaber, and hopefully you’ll find the droids you’re looking for…

1. Tatooine, Tunisia

To visit the sands of Southern Tunisia is to step onto the desert planet of Tatooine. The Berber village of Ksar Hadada hosted Mos Espa in Episode I, Sidi Bouhlel ravine provided the backdrop for Episode IV’s jawas attack, while the troglodyte dwellings of Matmata doubled as the Lars Homestead. We can’t promise the iconic twin sunset, but the dunes are just as boundless and bare as you’d expect.

In the film the planet is ‘a hive of scum and villainy’; in reality, the locals are famously friendly, and make extremely good couscous.

Steve Sansweet is the world’s biggest Star Wars fan – and he’s got the certificate to prove it.

Head of fan relations at Lucasfilm for 15 years, and author of 16 Star Wars related books (including the 1.2 million-word Complete Star Wars Encyclopedia), Sansweet holds the World Record for largest collection of Star Wars-related memorabilia. His 400,000+ items include pieces of the original Death Star and unreleased Boba Fett action figurines.

The whole lot is packed into Rancho Obi-Wan, a non-profit museum in rural California accessible by guided tour.

3. Skellig Michael, Ireland

What Tatooine is for the old generation, the weather-beaten crags of Skellig Michael are for the new. The remote Irish isle doubles as Luke Skywalker’s retirement home in the new cinematic trilogy, and has become a Mecca for a new breed of Star Wars super-fan.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site and former monastery, we can but imagine what the island’s abbots would have thought of the boatloads of tourists in robes and wookiee suits clutching glowing plastic swords.

4. Disney World, Florida

Probably the largest pop culture franchise in existence, Star Wars is no stranger to amusement parks. Disneylands alone have already hosted Jedi Training: Trials of the Temple, Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain, Star Tours 3-D, Star Wars Launch Bay, and Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular.

All will likely pale in comparison to the up-and-coming Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, set to debut at Disney Orlando resort on August 29. Sneak previews have told of a simulator of the Millennium Falcon, a cantina bar flogging tall glasses of blue milk, and a workshop in which guests can create their own light-saber.

A sister park is set to open in Anaheim, California, on May 31.

5. Salar De Uyuni, Bolivia

If you’ve made it this far, you’re probably a Star Wars fan, but for any casuals still reading, here’s some respite from the relentless references. Salar De Uyuni provided the surface for salt planet Crait in The Last Jedi, but is also the world’s biggest salt flat and one of Bolivia’s premier attractions.

More than 4,000sqm of pure-white crystallised crust, it’s the Star Wars attraction even the uninitiated can enjoy.

6. Darth Vader Gargoyle, Washington DC

Nope, it’s not April 1, there genuinely is a Darth Vader gargoyle attached to Washington National Cathedral.

When the building was constructed during the 1980s (remember, everything in America is new), a competition was held among the nation’s children to design the busts for the northwest tower. Nebraska native Christopher Rader placed third with his drawing of the famous sith, and, unlike the proprietors of Boaty McBoatface (#neverforget), city authorities did the sporting thing and acquiesced.

