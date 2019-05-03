7 reasons why having a milkman is a very brilliant thing

If you’re over a certain age, you might remember the tinkle of glass as the local milkman did his early morning round. In recent years though, it’s become rare to have your milk hand delivered to your door.

However, Milk&More, a company that works with sustainable British suppliers and milkmen, currently serves more than 500,000 customers across England and Wales every day, and is seeing interest massively increase.

Curious about this new trend? Here are seven reasons why you should consider ditching plastic supermarket alternatives for your local milkman:

1. It’s a way to support local businesses

Local businesses are at the heart of healthy communities, and by using a milkman, you’re helping support them.

The Lyth family based in Lancashire have been using a milkman for many years. Sam Lyth said: “There’s a real sense of community where we live, so my family wanted to support local businesses as much as we can.

“Knowing that our milk comes from three miles away means we can guarantee that the money we spend is going directly to the producer and help keep their business going.”

2. Milkmen don’t only deliver milk

Eggs, bread, orange juice, yoghurt are all things you can have delivered along with your milk now.

The Irvine family, from Teesside, receive bi-weekly deliveries. Amelia Irvine said: “My family switched to a milkman last year and it’s been great, he comes twice a week and delivers orange juice too.”



3. You are what you eat

Milkmen will often source their products from local farms, so consumers know exactly where their milk comes from. Whether it’s organic milk, or cruelty-free options, sourcing your milk locally means you can remain informed.

4. It helps reduce plastic consumption

Milkmen tend to use the iconic glass bottle, an option that is not only quaint but also environmentally friendly.

Andrew Kendall, deputy CEO for Milk&More, said: “In 2018, we had 45,000 new online customers sign up, with 90% of them ordering their milk in the glass bottles – which are reused on average 25 times – showing that more and more British households are looking to play their part in reducing plastic waste.”

Stacey Tillot, based in Kent, is currently looking for a milkman: “I’m trying to reduce the plastic we use in the home. I’m much more conscious of what I’m using now and don’t use certain things, like clingfilm, at all.”

5. It’s convenient

Your milkman can make deliveries in time for breakfast, meaning you’ll have access to fresh milk without having to leave your house in the morning.

Rebecca Saunders on Twitter, who lives in a village near Colchester, said: “We have our milk delivered by a milkman. It’s really convenient and we love the fact that the bottles can be washed and reused.”

6. There’s nostalgic value

For some, having a milkman brings back fond memories of their childhood. Milk deliveries were a common sight in the Seventies for instance, when 94% of milk was put into glass bottles.

Milkmen bring back memories of a strong community feeling and a personalised service.

Saunders said: “It’s more expensive but I feel like it’s worth it, plus it reminds me of my childhood.

“We even put a note in the bottles last week to tell him we were off on holiday so not to deliver.”

7. It’s a way to combat loneliness

According to AgeUK, 1.9 million older people reported feeling ignored or invisible, while 3.6 million live alone.

A weekly milk delivery provides an opportunity for a quick chat and could make isolated individuals feel like they are a part of their community again.

© Press Association 2019