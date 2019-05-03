How good are you at estimating things? Take our travel quiz and find out

How many answers do you estimate you’ll get on this quiz? We don’t know, but it will probably be fewer than you think.

In 1999, psychologists Justin Kruger and David Dunning coined the Dunning-Kruger effect – a cognitive bias in which people perceive themselves to be much more competent, and much more numerate than they actually are. Ironically, we tend to over-estimate our ability to estimate things, and even seemingly simple guesses can be wrong by factors of ten.

So, we’ve put together a list of speeds, lengths, heights and quantities from around the world, that you’ll know by reputation but no more. You probably won’t know the answers, but you might – or might not – be able to guess.

