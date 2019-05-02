Author Joanne Harris: My love affair with France

The bestselling novelist shares her earliest memories of France, whose villages inspired the setting for Chocolat.

Joanne Harris, whose novel Chocolat celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, grew up in Yorkshire but spoke French with her family, and has always felt equally at home in France as she has in England.

The daughter of teachers, her father met her French mother on an exchange in Brittany and brought her back to live above his parents’ sweetshop in Barnsley.

But her connections with France remain and the characters and setting of her most famous novel, Chocolat, live on in her fourth novel in the series, The Strawberry Thief.

Joanne Harris (Kyte Photography/PA)

Here, she talks about her love affair with France.

When and how did it start?



“My mother’s French, French was my first language and half of my family was in France. I am the product of two different cultures and was very much invested in both of them.

The bridge to Noirmoutier in the Vendee, where Joanne spent her holidays (iStock/PA)

“I lived mostly in Yorkshire but would go back to France whenever there was a holiday. Both my parents were teachers so we had the school holidays. My grandfather had a house on the island of Noirmoutier in the Vendée.

“Those are my earliest memories. We went there every year, sometimes two or three times a year and spending the summer holidays there, which was six or seven weeks.

“When we started going there, there was very little tourism. I was able to wander about as I liked and wasn’t bothered by anybody. I had a bike and a boat and could go out and have adventures.

Joanne relaxing on the island of Noirmoutier last year (Kevin Harris/PA)

“Even my mother, who was an anxious parent, didn’t really worry as long as I came back by nightfall. I would take my shoes off when I arrived and put them on seven weeks later when I had to go back to school. I did this every year, sometimes twice or three times during my early childhood and continued to do that until after I got married.”

Do you have a home in France?

“No. When my grandfather died, my aunt moved in with her family and for a while I thought that maybe I would get a holiday home, but it’s really not practical.”



Which location inspired the fictional town of Lansquenet-sous-Tannes, the picturesque setting of your novel Chocolat?

“It’s an imaginary place, centred around real places. You go along the Garonne (a river in south western France) to any number of small bastide villages and you will see reflections of Lansquenet. But I wanted it to be a fictional place because you can take geographical liberties with fictional places.”

How much is the setting based on the town of Nerac in south west France?

“Some of my grandfather’s friends lived in Nerac and we would visit when I was a child. It’s one of the places that starts the story of Chocolat.

“It was like a lot of towns on the Garonne. It had been a bastide, a little fortified town, of which there are many.”

“At the time there were a lot of old buildings which had once been tanneries in the old town, a lot of little houses on stilts in and around the water.

“And there was a little chocolate shop where you could watch people making the chocolate. It’s still there and obviously I took some ideas from that.”

Has it become a magnet for tourists because of Chocolat?

“There’s still relatively little tourism there. I went to some measures not to tell people where I’d set the place, but the last time I went there, I found that the village was already advertising itself as the Chocolat village. It definitely wanted to be seen.

“Last time I went they were doing a screening of the movie projected against the wall of the church. It took me a bit by surprise. The mayor was there and everyone was lovely.”

Food features heavily in your life, with three cookbooks to your credit. What are your memories of French food?

“In France, meals with the family were incredibly long, noisy and shouty affairs. Meals at my grandparents’ home in England were very quiet because it wasn’t considered polite to talk while you were eating so there was nothing but the clink of cutlery.”

“On holiday I remember the food being very different. There were celebratory meals because we tended to come together as a family and we were a large family. There would be big dinners and because we were by the sea there would be a lot of barbecues of fish outside.



Fish is popular in Noirmoutier (iStock/PA)

“In the Sixties and Seventies we’d have things that you couldn’t find in England at that time. I remember when yoghurts arrived in England and people were very excited. I was quite underwhelmed because not only were the yogurts runny, but I’d known about yogurts for years.

“I had a lot of things in France that we take for granted now – like pasta. People didn’t really eat pasta in those days. Certain kinds of fruit and vegetables weren’t really known about where I came from.

“So I would go to France and stuff my face with peaches and melons and nectarines. You couldn’t get them in England and even if you could, they weren’t just off the tree.

“Even a plain tomato salad is so different in France when the tomatoes have been grown locally and they’ve just been picked and are sun-ripened with a little olive oil and salt. They are a meal. To me, France was a place where fruit and vegetables had taste.”

(Orion/PA)

The Strawberry Thief by Joanne Harris is published by Orion, priced £20. Available now.

© Press Association 2019