How to make Kay Plunkett-Hogge’s Chiang Mai curried noodles

“This may be one of my most beloved examples of Thai home cooking. It’s my Dad’s recipe, and kow soi was his favourite dish,” recalls food writer Kay Plunkett-Hogge. “When I had just turned seven, my Mum returned to England to put my sister into school. So Dad took me with him on a trip to Chiang Mai. It was my first time in the north, and I loved it.

“But my abiding memory is not of elephants and farmers and golden temples; it’s of going to a kow soi restaurant, where Dad ate so many bowls of it, he had to be taken back to the hotel in a wheelbarrow. A stunt that, in retrospect, I realise was more for my amusement than necessity. But still.”

Ingredients:

(Serves 4–6)

2tbsp vegetable oil

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

4 heaped tbsp good-quality red curry paste

2 x 400ml cans of coconut milk

800ml chicken stock

650g chicken thighs, cut into 2cm pieces

1 heaped tsp ground turmeric

3tbsp hot curry powder

2 long dried red chillies

2 1/2tbsp nam pla (fish sauce)

1tsp fresh lime juice

65–70g egg noodles per head (about a ‘nest’ each), uncooked weight

To garnish:

Crispy egg noodles

4 Thai shallots or 2 regular shallots, peeled and sliced

Lime wedges

Extra nam pla (fish sauce)

Nam prik pao (roasted chilli paste)

Fermented mustard greens (can be found in cans or vacuum packs in most Asian supermarkets)

(Louise Hagger/PA)

Method:

1. In a large saucepan, heat the oil over a medium-high heat until hot. Add the garlic and stir-fry until golden brown, then add the curry paste and stir-fry until fragrant – no more than 30 seconds to one minute. Add half of the coconut milk and stir gently until the paste dissolves into it. Then add the rest of the coconut milk and the stock, and allow to bubble gently until the sauce starts to reduce and to thicken slightly.

2. Add the chicken, stirring it into the sauce. Then add the turmeric, curry powder, dried chillies, nam pla and lime juice, stirring them in well. Turn down the heat, and simmer until the chicken is cooked, about 20 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, prepare the noodles according to the packet instructions. Drain, then place each portion of noodles into a bowl.

4. To make the crispy egg noodle garnish, soak a coil or two of egg noodles as per packet instructions. Drain and dry them well on some paper towel. Heat some oil for deep-frying. Gently lower the noodles a handful at a time into the hot oil and gently fry until crisp, turning with tongs. Remove from the oil and drain on fresh paper towels. Then, fry each batch again until they turn golden. Drain well and serve on top.

5. Spoon the curry generously over the top of the noodles and serve with the garnish ingredients on the side. This is quite a spicy, heat-forward version. If you prefer a milder, creamier taste, just stir in some coconut cream on the final heat-through.

Baan: Recipes And Stories From My Thai Home by Kay Plunkett-Hogge, photography by Louise Hagger, is published by Pavilion Books, priced £20. Available now.

© Press Association 2019