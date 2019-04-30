5 registered dietitians to follow on Instagram for safe advice around food

30th Apr 19 | Lifestyle

Behind the pretty pictures of spelt bread and rainbow smoothies, how reliable is the nutrition advice you’re getting?

When it comes to looking for tips on losing a few pounds and eating healthily ahead of the summer months, many of us look to health and fitness Instagrammers for inspiration. After all, they seem to have all of the answers and tend to look amazing in a bikini too.

But a new study has warned that social media users should take a good deal of what they read online with a pinch of salt, as many of the UK’s top influencers make claims about weight loss that simply aren’t true.

The research, which was presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Glasgow, found that of the UK’s top nine most popular health and fitness bloggers, only one influencer made health management claims that actually provided evidence-based, trustworthy information. Yikes.

Woman's hand is holding a take away fresh salad in a lunch box.
Instagram bloggers may not be as reliable as you think (iStock/PA)

Lead author Christina Sabbagh said: “We found that the majority of the blogs could not be considered credible sources of weight management information, as they often presented opinion as fact and failed to meet UK nutritional criteria.

“This is potentially harmful,” she continued, “as these blogs reach such a wide audience.”

Now experts are warning that people wanting to lose weight should stay away from bloggers on social media offering quick-fix solutions.

But if you still like the idea of getting fast food facts through social media, where should you look for safe and healthy meal prep inspiration instead?

If you’re looking to overhaul your feed, we suggest you follow some registered dietitians: People who are actually qualified to give nutritional advice.

Unlike nutritionists, their title is protected by law, so only those registered with the statutory regulator, the Health & Care Professions Council (HCPC) can use the title of Dietitian/Registered Dietitian (RD).

Handily, there’s lots of good dietitians out there that share all kinds of food advice and recipe inspiration online. Here are five to get you started…

1. @rooted_project

Headed up by dietitians Rosie Saunt and Helen West, The Rooted Project regularly takes a deep dive into some of the most unhelpful food myths on the internet, from coconut oil to (brace yourself…) eating your placenta.

View this post on Instagram

So poor communication about food and nutrients isn’t just reserved for people who have no training or knowledge about nutrition science. … This week a professor from Harvard told an engaged, educated TED talk audience that coconut oil was “pure poison”. … This isn’t the first (and we doubt it will be the last) time that you will hear these sorts of fear promoting messages from people who should know better. … Here’s 3 things that are really toxic in the world of nutrition (and spoiler, it’s not coconut oil): 1️⃣ The idea that single foods or nutrients determines whether a diet is ‘healthy’. 2️⃣ Promoting food fears and confusion for financial gain. 3️⃣ Appealing to education, titles and authority (e.g. trust me I’m a *insert profession*) rather than evidence to validate a view. … 🤗 Double tap if you agree!!

A post shared by The Rooted Project (@rooted_project) on

2. @nutritionstripped

No fad diet advice here. McKel Kooienga uses her blog and Instagram to help others cut through the nutrition noise and find simple ways to eat healthily and feel amazing.

View this post on Instagram

Really loading up on the wild blueberries as of late — can't get enough of them in this easy post-workout smoothie! 💙Here's how you can make it: 2 cups almond milk, 2 tablespoons-ish cashew butter, 1 tablespoon of hemp seeds, a few heaping handfuls of fresh spinach, 2 cups frozen wild blueberries, and a scoop of vanilla protein powder. It's so good! I always get questions about what protein powders are NS Approved — we have an in-depth guide to shopping for plant-based protein powders and what to look for so just head to the link in bio to get the full guide. I hope it helps you navigate the many confusing resources that are out there about protein powders. Tag a friend who would love this smoothie too! #nutritionscience #nutritionstripped #NSApproved #smoothie #recipe

A post shared by McKel Kooienga, MS, RDN, LDN (@nutritionstripped) on

3. @barithedietitian

We’re a big fan of UK-based dietician Bari’s super colourful feed. If you’re looking for inspiration for your next weekly food shop, this is the place to look.

View this post on Instagram

One of my favorite bowls 👉🏻 sautéed spinach + baby bok choy + avocado and baked salmon 😍 fun fact about me – I like my salmon VERY rare – I usually bake it for only 8-10 minutes 🙈 I usually don’t order it out in a restaurant because I’m always worried they’re going to over cook it 🙊 but, I have converted Mark and now he eats his salmon rare as well 🙌🏻❤️ anyways, happy Friday 🥳 . . . . . #salmon #avocado #nourishbowl #buddhabowl #healthyfats #omega3s #foodpornshare #foodblogger #dietitian #nutritionist #antidiet #allfoodsfit #makesmewhole #goodmoodfood #nutrition #healthyfood #eatwell #intuitiveeating #positivevibes #feedfeed #bbcgoodfood #food52grams

A post shared by BariTheDietitian MSc RDN (@barithedietitian) on

4. @thereallife_rd

Having a healthy relationship with food isn’t just about what you eat, but also how you approach the whole process. Robyn Nohling shares positive advice and affirmations to remind us that our mindset is just as important as our physical health.

5. @veggiesandchocolate

If you love comfort food, you’ll likely enjoy Sammi Haber’s work. The dietitian and founder of Nutrition Works shares dessert ideas that go way beyond sweet potato brownies and bland protein balls. Think gooey cookies, soft waffles and, yep, even cake.

View this post on Instagram

This week I’ve been hungrier and craving more sweets than normal. Maybe because of stress, maybe because of the time of the month, or maybe just BECAUSE. Do my clothes feel a little tighter? Yeah, maybe. Is it a big deal? Not at all. ~ . It’s super normal for our hunger, appetites and cravings to shift constantly. To expect to eat the same foods and same amount week after week is just unrealistic. And there is nothing fun about unrealistic expectations. It’s also one of many reasons why ya can’t just read a random meal plan online and expect to work for you! So cheers to letting our hunger levels ebb and flow and goin’ with it – and to this cookie… because it was fantastic 🥰🥂

A post shared by Sammi Haber Brondo, MS, RD (@veggiesandchocolate) on

As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship