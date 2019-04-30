5 registered dietitians to follow on Instagram for safe advice around food

Behind the pretty pictures of spelt bread and rainbow smoothies, how reliable is the nutrition advice you’re getting?

When it comes to looking for tips on losing a few pounds and eating healthily ahead of the summer months, many of us look to health and fitness Instagrammers for inspiration. After all, they seem to have all of the answers and tend to look amazing in a bikini too.

But a new study has warned that social media users should take a good deal of what they read online with a pinch of salt, as many of the UK’s top influencers make claims about weight loss that simply aren’t true.

The research, which was presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Glasgow, found that of the UK’s top nine most popular health and fitness bloggers, only one influencer made health management claims that actually provided evidence-based, trustworthy information. Yikes.

Lead author Christina Sabbagh said: “We found that the majority of the blogs could not be considered credible sources of weight management information, as they often presented opinion as fact and failed to meet UK nutritional criteria.

“This is potentially harmful,” she continued, “as these blogs reach such a wide audience.”

Now experts are warning that people wanting to lose weight should stay away from bloggers on social media offering quick-fix solutions.

But if you still like the idea of getting fast food facts through social media, where should you look for safe and healthy meal prep inspiration instead?

If you’re looking to overhaul your feed, we suggest you follow some registered dietitians: People who are actually qualified to give nutritional advice.

Unlike nutritionists, their title is protected by law, so only those registered with the statutory regulator, the Health & Care Professions Council (HCPC) can use the title of Dietitian/Registered Dietitian (RD).

Handily, there’s lots of good dietitians out there that share all kinds of food advice and recipe inspiration online. Here are five to get you started…

1. @rooted_project

Headed up by dietitians Rosie Saunt and Helen West, The Rooted Project regularly takes a deep dive into some of the most unhelpful food myths on the internet, from coconut oil to (brace yourself…) eating your placenta.

2. @nutritionstripped

No fad diet advice here. McKel Kooienga uses her blog and Instagram to help others cut through the nutrition noise and find simple ways to eat healthily and feel amazing.

3. @barithedietitian

We’re a big fan of UK-based dietician Bari’s super colourful feed. If you’re looking for inspiration for your next weekly food shop, this is the place to look.

4. @thereallife_rd



Having a healthy relationship with food isn’t just about what you eat, but also how you approach the whole process. Robyn Nohling shares positive advice and affirmations to remind us that our mindset is just as important as our physical health.

5. @veggiesandchocolate

If you love comfort food, you’ll likely enjoy Sammi Haber’s work. The dietitian and founder of Nutrition Works shares dessert ideas that go way beyond sweet potato brownies and bland protein balls. Think gooey cookies, soft waffles and, yep, even cake.

