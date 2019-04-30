#womeneatingfood: Why are women are sharing photos of themselves eating online?

30th Apr 19 | Lifestyle

Here’s what you need to know about the hashtag #womeneatingfood.

Funny brunette girl in yellow sweater eating pizza at restaurant and making selfie.

Your social media feeds are likely chock-full of images of naturally lit food, shot from above, surrounded by loads of white space, looking almost too good to eat.

And the thing is, there are practically no pictures of that beautifully arranged meal actually being eaten – especially not by women. An ice cream might be seductively posed with, or a brownie and a cup of coffee artfully held, but a picture of a woman actually chewing on something? Not so much.

This – quite weird, when you think about it – state of affairs, prompted dietitian Alissa Rumsey and intuitive eating coach Linda Tucker, to kickstart a new hashtag: #womeneatingfood.

Rumsey posted a series of pictures of herself on Instagram tucking into a sandwich while on the beach, and explained how the images reminded her of a comment one of her clients made to her about Samin Nosrat’s brilliant Netflix docu-food series, Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat.

“She commented on how rare it is in the media to see women just enjoying food, all sorts of food, without any commentary on how ‘good’ or ‘bad’ the food is (or they are, for eating said food), and without any remarks or criticism of their bodies,” wrote Rumsey. “Just simple, pure enjoyment of delicious food. I’d love to see more of that.”

As a result #womeneatingfood was born.

That first bite of my first-ever @publix sub 😍 Swipe right to see the progression, documented so beautifully by @pete3 🤣 When I saw these photos, I thought of something a client said to me after watching @ciaosamin in @saltfatacidheat. She commented on how rare it is in the media to see women just enjoying food, all sorts of food, without any commentary on how “good” or “bad” the food is (or they are, for eating said food), and without any remarks or criticism of their bodies. Just simple, pure enjoyment of delicious food ❤️ I’d love to see more of that – if you have any examples of women in tv, movies or here on IG that share that pure food enjoyment, please share below 🙋🏻‍♀️ (And if you haven’t seen Salt Fat Acid Heat on Netflix, I highly recommend!) #womeneatingfood

Rumsey and Tucker have since been encouraging women to post photos of themselves eating “delicious, messy food” and doing so without apology, explanation or justifying what it is, or why they’re eating it.

“What if Instagram was full of lots of women, in all shapes and size and colours and abilities and identities, eating food[?]” wrote Tucker on Instagram. “Without explaining or justifying or posing perfectly or selling anything. Without any other purpose other than to normalise and celebrate the messy, delicious, and very common occurrence of #womeneatingfood.”

That simple curiosity has been answered with more than 400 posts from women taking up the hashtag and getting involved.

What we don’t see a lot in media: women enjoying delicious food, unapologetically, without any explanation of what or why. That’s why I’m excited to jump on board with @alissarumseyrd and @lindatuckercoaching in using the #womeneatingfood tag to show more photos like this 👆 Shout out to @ciaosamin too because her @netflix special Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat is a great depiction of what we’re getting at here; a woman getting so much joy and pleasure out of eating food♥️ If you haven’t seen it yet, get on it! We don’t need to justify our food choices. Everyone is allowed to JUST EAT🙌 ps this pic is from last summer. Hello, I live in Maine…still in my winter coat over here. But geez am I looking forward to warmer weather and eating outside!

Many are seeing it as the perfect counter to traditional, stereotypical stock images of women eating that are widely used in the media – namely, ‘woman plays with salad’, ‘woman sobs over ice cream/chocolate’, and ‘woman eats things seductively’ (eww).

“#womeneatingfoodhas been such a joy to watch grow and I hope it continues to flood social media with more and more photos of ALL kinds of women and femmes eating ALL kinds of food, without explanation or apology,” Tucker posted on Instagram. Hopefully, this is just the beginning.

