Apparently thereâ€™s still a stigma attached to being a stay-at-home dad â€“ we ask one what itâ€™s like

As research shows fewer dads are giving up work to look after the kids, a full-time father discusses the challenges he faces every single day.

While being a stay-at-home dad is more accepted now than ever before, it’s still not an easy option.

A new survey from Linkedin has found 25% of men believe there’s a stigma attached to men looking after children, and the Fatherhood Institute says that while in the early 1990s, 6-7% of fathers were full-time home-dads, by 2014 only 3.8% of at-home parents were male.

“The population of home-dads is not booming. Like the number of mothers-of-preschoolers staying home full-time, it is very probably in decline,” says the Fatherhood Institute, which suggests the best way to reduce the stigma is to normalise and support involved fatherhood.

Worth looking at #DadsExcluded too – we started using this a few years ago to highlight such issues…but have never had time to really push it! https://t.co/UbGeDMpHg3 — Fatherhood Institute (@fatherhoodinst) March 27, 2019

So, what’s life as a full-time dad like? We asked John Adams, 43, who lives with his wife Gill and daughters Helen, 10, and Izzy, 6, on the Kent/Surrey borders, and as well as being a stay-at-home dad, also writes the fatherhood and parenting blog DadblogUK.

Why did you become a stay-at-home dad?



Full-time dad John Adams (Ania Wilk-Lawton/PA)

“I left full-time employment in public relations and communications to become the main carer for our daughter, Helen, in 2011 when she was about 18-months-old. At first, I took on a part-time job, but we had a second daughter, Izzy, in 2012. It wasn’t that long afterwards that Helen started school, and trying to balance my family’s needs with a part-time job became too much. So, I left the workforce altogether.

“Thinking back to 2011, my wife worked full-time and Helen was in nursery five days a week. We missed a couple of milestones – first steps, that kind of thing. We thought Helen needed more parental attention. It was a very practical, unemotional decision. My wife had more earning potential and so I volunteered to concentrate on family and home. It works for us as a family and we wouldn’t want it any other way.

“I remain the at-home parent and I write my blog while the kids are at school, and fit it around family commitments. It’s me that does the school runs, organises play dates, takes the kids to after-school activities, sorts out medical appointments and so on. My wife commutes to work every day and is the main financial provider.”

Do you think there’s still a stigma attached to being a stay-at-home dad?

(iStock/PA)

“Generally speaking, no. It does, however, come with some major challenges. Social isolation is a huge issue for mums, and for stay-at-home dads. Mums tend to socialise with other mums from before their kids were born. They can form very tight social groups and it can be difficult for a guy to become ‘one of the gang’.

“A dad often won’t give up work until mum has finished breastfeeding, so those tight-knit social groups are often in place before he takes the reins. Some guys become stay-at-home dads years after their kids were born due to redundancy, divorce or widowhood. I really feel for guys in that position, because they’ll be on a massive learning curve.

Do you think there’s more acceptance of stay-at-home dads now than there was when you first became one?

“I genuinely think there’s more acceptance of stay-at-home dads. In terms of gender equality, we’ve been slowly moving in this direction and there’s a greater acceptance that men can look after children.

“I believe the introduction of shared parental leave in 2015 helped a great deal. The number of men taking the leave may not be high, but it’s created a discussion, and more and more people seem to be aware and accept men can and will look after their kids, even if they only do it full-time for three months following the birth.

Has anyone been rude to you when you’re looking after the children?

So undermining! Woman: I need my car serviced. Mechanic: Husband away? https://t.co/DRIjkpgdXT — Fatherhood Institute (@fatherhoodinst) March 26, 2019

“Now my kids are at school, I notice I get treated differently. When they were infants, there were times I was treated like I was stupid, or I had to tolerate outright rudeness and sexism from individuals who didn’t think I could possibly look after my own child. Believe it or not, I was once bottle-feeding my child in a cafe and a woman took her out of my arms and declared loudly to the entire cafe that I was ‘babysitting’. I didn’t know how to react, but I was saved by this woman’s adult daughter who looked on, horrified, and made it clear to her mother that I was ‘just being a dad’.

“Now my daughters are school age, I don’t face such issues. We seem to have a problem as a society accepting men are capable of caring for young children. Aside from breastfeeding and giving birth, there really is nothing a woman can do that a man can’t.”

Would you encourage other expectant couples to think about the dad looking after the children, rather than the mum?

Making homemade chili in the crockpot, gonna be baking some cornbread to go with it. #StayAtHomeDad pic.twitter.com/1WcHgwzHon — Brad Gallaway (@bradgallaway) November 15, 2018

“I’d strongly encourage any couple to give it serious consideration. For some families, it isn’t the correct thing to do – maybe dad’s earnings are significantly higher, maybe dad works in an occupation where shift patterns or long periods away from home are the norm.

“For those families where dad can be the main carer for their offspring, why not consider it? You’d be surprised whose footsteps you’re following in – Cary Grant gave up the big screen for a while to run things at home in the 1960s. I’ve even heard David Beckham keeps the wheels turning at home so Victoria can concentrate on her career.”

Do you enjoy being a stay-at-home dad?

“I love being the main carer for my kids. I can’t imagine our family working any other way. I’m very fortunate to have seen so much of my kids’ lives in their formative years. Very few men get to experience this.

“That said, looking after children is demanding. It has its tough moments and it can be very tiring. I like to joke that it’s me who has a proper job and not my wife.”

