Hope follows heartache for former Love Island star Gabby Allen

30th Apr 19 | Lifestyle

Fitness queen Gabby Allen talks to Hannah Stephenson about life, love, and finding success beyond reality TV.

Bubbly Love Island star Gabby Allen has had her share of heartache in recent years – but exercise, family and her partner Myles Stephenson have all helped keep her smiling, she says.

Six years ago, Allen’s father died from brain cancer, aged just 54. They were really close, and her dad’s death shook her world. The loss has driven her to live more positively though.

“Me and Ethan, my brother, are just so driven. Every time we are working towards something and then we achieve a goal, we always think, ‘Dad would be so proud of you’,” says Allen, 27. “It’s toughened me up in a lot of ways as well. When bad things happen now, obviously they still hurt, but then I think well worse things have happened to me. Nothing’s ever as bad as that.

View this post on Instagram

Today marks 6 years of losing our amazing dad.. it’s funny, as I’m getting older and thinking about my future, if possible it seems I’m missing him even more 🤔 I miss him when I’m trying to work on something and would value his educated (probs sarky) opinion, I miss him when I’m trying to think of a better word to use, I miss him when I’m upset and want him to tell me how to fix it, I miss him when we go for family meals and there’s still a absence of him not being there, I miss him when I see other people’s dads and can only imagine what it would be like to hug him again! BUT, we think about him every day, and the time we did get with him was always exciting and hilarious and he taught me lots of things that I do still carry with me today! So I’ll be forever thankful for that. I know he’s super proud of my amazing brother and everything he is doing, I just WISH he was bloody here to see it, although I know he’s looking down. && I know he’s with my mum every day, giving her the strength she surprises us with every day. Love you dad, you’re the best ever. ❤️👼

A post shared by ⚡️Gabby Allen⚡️ (@gabbydawnallen) on

“You’ve got to use the energy in a positive way,” the Liverpudlian reality star and personal trainer adds. “My dad was diagnosed, and within 10 months he was dead. So now, when I’m given an opportunity and I’m umming and aahing, my mum says, ‘Life’s too short – do it!’”

Since she appeared on Love Island in 2017, Allen’s career has gone from strength to strength. A qualified personal trainer, she launched her bestselling app, Shape Up With Gabby Allen, in January 2018, and has now brought out a book featuring her workouts and healthy recipes.

View this post on Instagram

So here it is… MY FIRST BOOK! I’m delighted to finally announce I will be releasing my book on May 2nd this year…. it goes on PRE SALE today because I am going to be starting the 4 week plan in May 5th and I want as many of you as possible to join me on the SHAPE UP journey!!! 💪🏽 Im asked DAILY about my meals so I have created over 60 frikin delicious recipes for you all to thoroughly enjoy but also to completely compliment the 4 week fitness plan.. no calorie counting just sexy healthy food! There’s been a lot of practising and testing recipes going on in the house but eventually we came to the final versions of them all… as for the fitness side, you’d think being a PT and instructor it would be easy to create a plan that’s effective for everyone.. blood, LOTS OF SWEAT, and not so many tears later due to my amazing team, we have the final 4 week plan. Yes it’ll be challenging but not one exercise is the same through out the book so it’s constantly engaging and should never EVER get boring! Challenge your mind, challenge your BODY, and challenge your SOUL to be the happiest and healthiest it’s ever been.. LINK IN BIO….

A post shared by ⚡️Gabby Allen⚡️ (@gabbydawnallen) on

She’s relishing her now flourishing career for, having trained at the Italia Conti theatre school in London, she was at one point a struggling actress and dancer.

Allen eventually landed a job in a dance fitness studio and later became a fitness trainer – until Love Island plucked her from relative obscurity, followed by a stint on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.

“When I first went on to Love Island, I didn’t realise I’d be lucky enough to stay there for the duration,” she admits. “I thought I might just be able to gain a few more followers and get a little bit more of a platform for my fitness career.

“But being on Love Island has given me so many more opportunities,” adds Allen, who uses her living room at her London flat for her workouts. “Going on shows like that might change the career path for a lot of people, but I had every intention of continuing with my fitness afterwards.”

View this post on Instagram

🚨MONDAY MOTIVATION 🚨 “Find the job you love and you’ll never have to work again” that’s how I feel about @fiit 🥰 I’m very lucky to have found a career which excites me every day and @fiit is a huge part of that! Not only is the app fantastic; what we have achieved in just a year is incredible and I’m so excited for its future, but I get to work with a nothing short than marvellous team! Not even being biased 💁🏼‍♀️ @chessiekingg for example is a ray of frikin sunshine 🌞 The gang is in today for a photoshoot for the release of over 30 new EQUIPMENT BASED classes 💥💪🏽 join now to come have some fun & train with us!! LINK IN BIO We are the highest rated fitness app in the WORLD after all 💅🏼🤩 wearing @sportfxcosmetics #gift

A post shared by ⚡️Gabby Allen⚡️ (@gabbydawnallen) on

Her love life is also on the up.

Until she met her partner Myles Stephenson, of X Factor-winning band Rak-Su, the path of love for Allen had not run smooth. Last year, she broke up with her Love Island beau Marcel Somerville, amid reports that he’d cheated on her while they were on holiday together in Mexico.

“How shocking was that?” she says now. “But overall, he is a good person. It was the shock that didn’t help matters. I haven’t spoken to him since, I don’t know what he’s doing, but I’m happy in a relationship. I wish him all the best but I don’t think we can be mates.”

After a whirlwind romance, Stephenson moved in with Allen at her London flat, where he now has a studio upstairs.

Myles Stephenson and Gabby Allen have enjoyed a whirlwind romance (Ian West/PA)
Myles Stephenson and Gabby Allen have enjoyed a whirlwind romance (Ian West/PA)

They met through friends, and Allen reveals: “When I saw him, I thought, ‘Yes, you’re pretty fit’, but I’m really shy when it comes to boys initially. But he has no shame. He just came in, telly on, chatting away, and we got on really well.”

She is aware of the pressures of Love Island romances, though. Last year’s winner Dani Dyer, who according to reports, recently split from her Love Island partner Jack Fincham, has said that relationships in the public eye can be tough. Allen can see her point.

“With the Love Island relationships, there’s so much pressure on you to stay with that person. You’re not just in a relationship with them, you’re in a relationship with the whole world as well,” she says.

“Eight weeks isn’t a long time to get to know somebody, and people change. When you get out, you have a completely new life. Not only are you having to learn about yourself in this new life, but you’re also having to get to know someone outside the Love Island environment.”

Itv2 GIF by Love Island - Find & Share on GIPHY

In a recent interview, Stephenson hinted that he was going to pop the question. So, has that happened?

“With a Haribo ring, apparently,” Allen retorts. “I’ve told him, ‘Listen babe, if you’re going to propose with a Haribo ring, then you can eat it!’ We’re not engaged yet and I don’t have a ring yet… We have only been together for a year, so it’s quite new.”

But, they’re very happy and looking to move into a new place later this year – and have talked about starting a family.

“We’ve spoken about kids. He’s very family orientated. But I’m not ready for kids yet. We’ve got a few years yet,” Allen reveals. “We have different opinions on it. He would have a kid before we got married, but I want that Haribo ring before we have children!”

Shape Up With Gabby Allen by Gabby Allen is published by Ebury on May 2, priced £15.99.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences

Inspired by Taylor Swift's long-awaited new video? You'll love these pastel suits
Inspired by Taylor Swift's long-awaited new video? You'll love these pastel suits

Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS
Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS

How technology is transforming the way we pay

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship

As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship
Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday

Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday
5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed

5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed
Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test

Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test
Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test

8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences