The problem…

“My husband is not an emotional man and has always found it difficult to talk about how he feels. He is, however, driven and self-reliant. He’s worked extremely hard for as long as I have known him, and provided a good home for me and our three children. The problem is, he’s never been able to relate to them and, even when he does talk with them, he causes an argument or upsets them. It’s as though he can’t stop himself from being dictatorial, negative or critical, and all this has done is drive them away.

“My eldest daughter left for university five years ago and has never come home, though I do chat with her by phone. My other daughter moved out recently into a flat-share with some friends. I see her occasionally, but she never stays long if her father is around. Our 17-year-old son is still at home but can’t wait to leave to get away from the constant friction and ill-feeling around the house.

“I intervene and quieten things down when I can, but it’s not easy and I am at the point of wondering whether it’s all worth the effort. He’s just as cool and aloof with me these days and I’m not sure how I feel about him anymore. Will he ever change?”

Fiona says…

“He’s been this way for some time, so I suspect he will not change quickly nor easily. People who are closed-off in this way often become so as a result of a previous emotional trauma or traumas. So as not to be hurt again, they simply avoid situations where they think they will need to expose their feelings or emotions. What this may be in your husband’s case is anyone’s guess.

“If you want to bring about change in your family though, you are going to have to get him to confront the fact that his behaviour is hurtful, destructive, and possibly even cruel. Choose a moment when he seems relaxed and talk with him about your worries. Try to get him to understand that all he has done so far is push away those people that he probably cares about the most – his wife and children. And that if he continues to do so, he risks damaging these relationships still further.

“Make it clear that it’s not just his children that feel this way but you as well, and that something must change. Then stress that it’s not too late to re-engage with his with family, the solution lies with him. He needs to make some fundamental changes to his behaviour.

“You need to be aware that it is possible he may resist your attempts to change things and he may even get angry, so you will need to stand firm. It will also probably be more effective if you can get your children to stand alongside you, at least during the initial intervention – and I realise that will be hard. Hopefully, when he sees that it’s his entire family that is worried, he’ll see that change is needed. This kind of self-awareness is never easy, and it is likely that he may need some professional help to overcome whatever it is that prevents him from opening-up with those closest to him.

“His GP should be able to refer him to an appropriate local counsellor or he could contact the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (bacp.co.uk). If he simply refuses to see that there is a problem and you continue to feel miserable, I suggest you consider talking things through with a Relate counsellor (relate.org.uk).”

