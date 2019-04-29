6 stages everyone who did the London Marathon is probably going through right now

You made it through a gruelling course of 26.2 miles, you’ve celebrated your chip time and you’ve enjoyed a well-deserved pint in the pub. Now comes the hard part – going back to work after running a marathon.

If you’re limping around the office today, take solace in the fact that you’re one of 42,549 athletes also struggling to walk.

But we all know that marathon running is as much a mental journey as it is a physical one, so here we’ve rounded up some of the complex stages you’ve probably been through the day after the race.

1. Indescribable pain

Even the strongest athletes struggle with aches and pains after a marathon, which is why it’s a special kind of evil that the London event is always succeeded by a Monday morning.

Expect everything you do today to hurt like your entire body is on fire. That includes walking down the office stairs, sitting down in meetings and laughing at your colleague’s banter. Your best tactic is to ride it out and try to stay as still as possible.

2. Total and utter pride

Obvs the first thing you did after catching your breath, downing a gallon of water and furiously checking your fitness tracker was upload a triumphant medal selfie to your Instagram account.

As the likes and messages continue to roll in today, you can’t help but feel pretty awesome for the amazing physical feat that your body was able to conquer.

3. Absolute relief

Although you’re delighted that you overcame the marathon challenge, you can’t help but feel incredibly relieved that the whole thing is over.

After all the training and planning, it’s nice to have your evenings and weekends back. No longer do you have to worry waking up at 6am on Sunday to pack in your long runs.

4. Niggling regret

Stopping for that selfie at mile 10, slowing your pace so you could fiddle with your bluetooth headphones, getting distracted by people in the crowd… even though you told yourself that you weren’t running ‘for a time’, you can’t help but regret decisions that could have shaved those precious seconds off your final result.

5. Utter exhaustion

If you weren’t sensible enough to book the day off work today, you’re probably struggling to keep your eyes open at your desk right about now.

Running more than 26 miles is a sure-fire way to give your body and mind a good battering and coffee is your new best friend. You simply can’t wait to sink into a bath of Epsom salts and then collapse into bed at 8pm.

6. Post-marathon blues

Even though you told yourself ‘I will never do that again’ as you hobbled over the finish line, you’re kind of sad that all the excitement is over.

Unbelievably, you’ve already joined the ballot for next year’s race, you’ve roped in a bunch of friends and you’re mentally thinking about strategies so you can better your PB. See you there next spring.

