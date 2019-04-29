International Dance Day: 10 things you’ll only know if you’re an abysmal dancer

Put your left leg in, your left arm out, and then run away before they ask you to do anything else.

If you’ve been to a nightclub, wedding, or pretty much any major city on a Friday night, you’ll know that it’s a truth universally acknowledged that some people are terrible at dancing.

Some clearly lack co-ordination, others rhythm, while for some it’s the inclination that’s evidently missing. Invariably there’s also some that seem so sozzled they can’t actually hear the music at all.

Today is International Dance Day, so in a sort of anti-celebration we’ve totted up the things all dreadful dancers know to be true.

1. Irony is your friend

You can get away with almost any dance move, however ghastly, if you’re perceived to be doing it through a veil of self-awareness.

Why yes, I am doing ‘the sprinkler’ to humorously mock myself and parody its nostalgic awfulness. It’s not because I’m mortally afraid of straying from scripted movements – however appalling they may be.

2. Good dancers terrify you

There’s always one isn’t there. One smug, confident and irritatingly attractive person who has to whip out their 12 years of ballet lessons just when everyone is trying to have a good time.

Then they’ll find the other good dancer in the club, and they’ll treat the whole dance floor to their, apparently improvised but somehow synchronised, routine.

It’s like taking an opera singer to karaoke – you hate them, but damn do you respect them.

3. You have coping strategies for when it gets too much

The dance floor is a mysterious, faintly foreboding place, so you need to have escape routes in mind. The smoking area can provide much-needed respite (lighting up is optional), and if you’ve got a few bob spare so can buying a round.

An encyclopedic knowledge of the songs provides further defences. All you have to do is squeal the phrase “absolute tune” after the first bar, and then all your movements can draw inspiration from the lyrics.

4. You’ve Googled ‘how to dance’ at least once, and the results weren’t useful

‘Nod your head’ – OK, with you so far. ‘Move your hips’ – a bit risqué but fine. ‘And just, y’know, go for it!’

*sigh*

5. A little vodka can go a long way

Leave your inhibitions at the bottom of your third shot, and worry about the photos later.

6. It’s best not to overreach yourself

If and when you do brave the dance floor, it’s important not to overcompensate. We’ve established that you’re not a natural, and bold movements will result in faceplants. Do not under any circumstances attempt the lift scene from Dirty Dancing.

7. No, you can’t “dance like no one’s watching”…



We don’t know who it was that came up with this phrase, slapped it on a stock image of some free-spirited teenagers, and then plastered it all over the internet, but they have a lot to answer.

Really this is a tacit admission that dancing while people are watching is indeed highly embarrassing.

8. You’ve probably tried to practise when you’re alone



Just make sure you’re actually alone, and not dancing in front of a window, webcam or open door. The internet is filled with cautionary tales.

9. It can actually be fun watching from the sidelines

That twerk attempt was both botched and highly inappropriate, and the subsequent dab nearly took that lady’s eye out.

Allow yourself a smirk, and enjoy the feeling of smug superiority.

10. Dreadful dancing is kill or cure

The truly dreadful dancer has two options – allow your awfulness to stifle you, or embrace it and make it into a virtue. “Never forget what you are,” says Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, “wear it like armour, and it can never be used to hurt you.”

To that end, throw you hands in the air like you just don’t care. With a bit of luck, you genuinely won’t.

© Press Association 2019