Cherry bakewell almond butter is now a thing - here's our verdict

Peanut butter is one of those things that you either love or hate, but if you’re in the ‘don’t bring it anywhere near me’ camp, there’s a new foodie hybrid that might just convince you otherwise.

Pip & Nut (the super trendy brand that’s partly responsible for major rise in people putting nut butters on their brekkie) has just launched a new cherry bakewell tart spread – and we are totally here for it.

Pip & Nut’s new flavour has landed (Liz Connor/PA)

Inspired by the English teatime classic, the sweet treat is a blend of gently roasted almond butter, chopped almonds and real cherries. It sounds delicious so far, but does it actually taste good? We got our hands on a jar and this is what we thought…

The texture

The spread has a fairly thick consistency with a good ratio of runny butter to visible chunks of almond pieces and cherries that add a nice crunch to the texture.

A word of warning: if you’re not a fan of finding crunchy bits in your peanut butter, this probably won’t be the toast accompaniment for you.

It’s thick and gloopy like actual cake batter (Liz Connor/PA)

Pip & Nut say the spread perfect for slathering onto hot cross buns and toast, but it’s a pretty versatile spread so we reckon it’d be a pretty nifty way of livening up a boring bowl of porridge too.

The taste

It’s a dead ringer for the cake but in spread form. It basically has the taste of marzipan but with a refreshing salty kick, rather than that sickly aftertaste you sometimes get after a wolfing down a bakewell tart.

It’s a yes from us (Liz Connor/PA)

One thing we really like about this spread is that all of the ingredients are natural and there’s absolutely no palm oil; it’s made simply from almonds, coconut, agave syrup, natural almond extract and sea salt.

It’s good for people who want a lighter option too – there are around 88 calories per 15g serving, which is probably around the amount you’d put on a slice of toast.

Considering there are 215 calories in a single serving of Tesco’s cherry bakewell tarts, we’d say it’s a pretty way of satiating your sweet tooth without feeling the post-cake guilt.

Verdict…

Overall, we’d say Pip & Nut has done a pretty solid job of mimicking the experience of enjoying a nice slice of cherry bakewell tart at your nan’s house on a Sunday afternoon. Mary Berry would be proud.

If you fancy getting your hands on a jar, we’d suggest swinging by the supermarkets soon, as it’s a limited edition flavour that won’t be around forever.

Pip & Nut Cherry Bakewell Almond Butter costs £3.95, and is available from Sainsbury’s, Ocado, Boots and Whole Foods and pipandnut.com.

