Cherry bakewell almond butter is now a thing - here's our verdict

26th Apr 19 | Lifestyle

It's basically like a cake in a spread.

Peanut butter is one of those things that you either love or hate, but if you’re in the ‘don’t bring it anywhere near me’ camp, there’s a new foodie hybrid that might just convince you otherwise.

Pip & Nut (the super trendy brand that’s partly responsible for major rise in people putting nut butters on their brekkie) has just launched a new cherry bakewell tart spread – and we are totally here for it.

Pip and Nut Cherry Bakewell flavour
Pip & Nut’s new flavour has landed (Liz Connor/PA)

Inspired by the English teatime classic, the sweet treat is a blend of gently roasted almond butter, chopped almonds and real cherries. It sounds delicious so far, but does it actually taste good? We got our hands on a jar and this is what we thought…

The texture

The spread has a fairly thick consistency with a good ratio of runny butter to visible chunks of almond pieces and cherries that add a nice crunch to the texture.

A word of warning: if you’re not a fan of finding crunchy bits in your peanut butter, this probably won’t be the toast accompaniment for you.

Pip and Nut spread
It’s thick and gloopy like actual cake batter (Liz Connor/PA)

Pip & Nut say the spread perfect for slathering onto hot cross buns and toast, but it’s a pretty versatile spread so we reckon it’d be a pretty nifty way of livening up a boring bowl of porridge too.

The taste

It’s a dead ringer for the cake but in spread form. It basically has the taste of marzipan but with a refreshing salty kick, rather than that sickly aftertaste you sometimes get after a wolfing down a bakewell tart.

Cherry Bakewell Almond Butter
It’s a yes from us (Liz Connor/PA)

One thing we really like about this spread is that all of the ingredients are natural and there’s absolutely no palm oil; it’s made simply from almonds, coconut, agave syrup, natural almond extract and sea salt.

It’s good for people who want a lighter option too – there are around 88 calories per 15g serving, which is probably around the amount you’d put on a slice of toast.

Considering there are 215 calories in a single serving of Tesco’s cherry bakewell tarts, we’d say it’s a pretty way of satiating your sweet tooth without feeling the post-cake guilt.

Verdict…

Overall, we’d say Pip & Nut has done a pretty solid job of mimicking the experience of enjoying a nice slice of cherry bakewell tart at your nan’s house on a Sunday afternoon. Mary Berry would be proud.

If you fancy getting your hands on a jar, we’d suggest swinging by the supermarkets soon, as it’s a limited edition flavour that won’t be around forever.

Pip & Nut Cherry Bakewell Almond Butter costs £3.95, and is available from Sainsbury’s, Ocado, Boots and Whole Foods and pipandnut.com.

Chloe Lewis debuts her swimwear collection for Boohoo.com
Meghan is rumoured to be taking only three months maternity leave - we ask a GP what she can expect

Barbara Broccoli hopes next Bond film is not Daniel Craig's last

Foodies have been sharing hilarious ideas on Twitter with #mycookbookiscalled

World Penguin Day: Test your knowledge with our penguin-themed quiz

