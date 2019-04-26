Sunny, sandy, and smoke-free: How one Spanish archipelago is trying to stop smoking on its beaches

26th Apr 19 | Lifestyle

Beach-goers in the Balearic Islands may soon be enjoying smoke-free sand and sea.

Smoking with cigarette butts on the sand beach

Picture the scene: You arrive at the beach, set your stuff down on the sand, and open your lungs expecting a bracing sea breeze. Instead of a gust of salty freshness your chest clogs with a cloud of passive smoke – the final flourish of a discarded butt lying half-submerged in sand.

If you’re a smoker that probably sounds bang on the money, but for most other people the seaside ranks up there with restaurants and Alpine walks on the list of places that should have clean air.

Even more damaging is the impact on the ocean. According to 2018 figures collected by NGO Ocean Conservancy, roughly 60 million cigarette butts have been collected from the seas since the mid-Eighties, far outstripping the numbers of coffee cups or plastic straws.

One solitary cigarette butt can pollute up to eight litres of water, and take up to a decade to decompose.

Cigarette left on a beach
(iStock/PA)

One Mediterranean archipelago is tackling head on the quest for cough-free coast and filter-free sea. The government of the Balearic Islands – home to Mallorca and Menorca, and infamous party spots Ibiza and Magaluf – is trying to build a network of ‘smoke-free’ beaches, covering everything from pint-sized coves to vast expanses of shoreline.

Town councils will decide individually whether or not to sign up their seaside, and the beaches taking part will be listed on a government website, alongside materials discouraging smoking and littering.

View this post on Instagram

Cala Deia 🇪🇸

A post shared by Wiecznie Wolni (@wieczniewolni) on

Though not enshrined in law – smokers will not be prosecuted – the government are hoping to promote a healthier lifestyle among locals and visitors alike, and avoid the risk of children accidentally swallowing cigarette butts while playing in sea or sand.

Thailand has already provided a template for smokeless success – last year they banned cigarettes at 24 separate seaside beauty spots, and extended the laws further in the March. With advocacy groups agitating ever more loudly, expect many more to follow.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Avengers fans spread hashtag to prevent Endgame 'spoilers'

Chloe Lewis debuts her swimwear collection for Boohoo.com
Chloe Lewis debuts her swimwear collection for Boohoo.com

Meghan is rumoured to be taking only three months maternity leave - we ask a GP what she can expect
Meghan is rumoured to be taking only three months maternity leave - we ask a GP what she can expect

Liam Neeson appears in new Men In Black trailer following race row

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Foodies have been sharing hilarious ideas on Twitter with #mycookbookiscalled

Foodies have been sharing hilarious ideas on Twitter with #mycookbookiscalled
From Dr No to Le Chiffre: Some of the best James Bond villains

From Dr No to Le Chiffre: Some of the best James Bond villains
A Bond in the making: How Daniel Craig became 007

A Bond in the making: How Daniel Craig became 007
A Bond in the making: How Daniel Craig became 007

Avengers fans spread hashtag to prevent Endgame 'spoilers'