Sunny, sandy, and smoke-free: How one Spanish archipelago is trying to stop smoking on its beaches

Beach-goers in the Balearic Islands may soon be enjoying smoke-free sand and sea.

Picture the scene: You arrive at the beach, set your stuff down on the sand, and open your lungs expecting a bracing sea breeze. Instead of a gust of salty freshness your chest clogs with a cloud of passive smoke – the final flourish of a discarded butt lying half-submerged in sand.

If you’re a smoker that probably sounds bang on the money, but for most other people the seaside ranks up there with restaurants and Alpine walks on the list of places that should have clean air.

Even more damaging is the impact on the ocean. According to 2018 figures collected by NGO Ocean Conservancy, roughly 60 million cigarette butts have been collected from the seas since the mid-Eighties, far outstripping the numbers of coffee cups or plastic straws.

One solitary cigarette butt can pollute up to eight litres of water, and take up to a decade to decompose.

(iStock/PA)

One Mediterranean archipelago is tackling head on the quest for cough-free coast and filter-free sea. The government of the Balearic Islands – home to Mallorca and Menorca, and infamous party spots Ibiza and Magaluf – is trying to build a network of ‘smoke-free’ beaches, covering everything from pint-sized coves to vast expanses of shoreline.

Town councils will decide individually whether or not to sign up their seaside, and the beaches taking part will be listed on a government website, alongside materials discouraging smoking and littering.

Though not enshrined in law – smokers will not be prosecuted – the government are hoping to promote a healthier lifestyle among locals and visitors alike, and avoid the risk of children accidentally swallowing cigarette butts while playing in sea or sand.

Thailand has already provided a template for smokeless success – last year they banned cigarettes at 24 separate seaside beauty spots, and extended the laws further in the March. With advocacy groups agitating ever more loudly, expect many more to follow.

