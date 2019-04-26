The 10 destinations in Europe we all want to go to thanks to Instagram

Research reveals that lots of Brits are booking their trips based on social media recommendations.

When it comes to social media, is there anything more envy-inducing than that one person who seems to be constantly on holiday?

We all know one. That lucky so-and-so who seems to spend every weekend on a city break, every bank holiday on the beach and every Christmas on a Caribbean island. Sickening, isn’t it?

It’s not surprising, then, that new research reveals 55% of Brits have booked a holiday after being inspired by photos on social sites, while another 39% said they chose a destination based on how ‘Instagrammable’ it appeared to be.

The study, by EasyJet, also found that 30% of those surveyed admit that the only reason they go away is so that they can post lots of pictures in the hopes of getting ‘likes’, while 22% will even steal photos that they’ve found online and try to pass them off as their own holiday snaps.

One has to wonder how healthy such an attitude is, but compiling your travel bucket list based on social media? That’s not such a bad idea.

The research reveals the most desirable scenic locations in Europe, and there are some fantastic destinations on the list, featuring ancient architecture, natural wonders and beautiful beaches.

Itching to book your next like-bait vacay? Here are 10 places in Europe people most want to book based on Instagram shots.

1. The Northern Lights, Iceland

Iceland draws many a visitor in search of the elusive Aurora Borealis, the majestic natural phenomenon that dances across the sky on clear, pitch black nights.

When can you hope to catch a glimpse? There’s no guarantee, but September to late March is your best bet.

2. Lake Como, Italy

Located at the foot of the Alps in Italy’s Lombardy region, this beautiful Y-shaped lake is surrounded by luxury resorts, upscale villas and picturesque villages.

No wonder the likes of George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Helen Mirren and Richard Branson have holiday homes in the area.

3. Santorini, Greece

One of the Cycladic Islands, sun-drenched Santorini has become one of Greece’s most popular destinations in recent years – particularly for honeymooners.

The island’s most Instagrammed feature? It’s got to be the whitewashed hilltop houses clustered around the two main towns, Oia and Fira.

4. The Alps, Switzerland

From skiiing in winter to hiking in summer, the Swiss Alps offer holiday options whatever the season.

And with icy glaciers, serene lakes and Alpine lodges aplenty, the mountainous region is photogenic all year round, too.

5. Elafonisi Beach, Greece

If you thought the white sand beaches of the Maldives were a sight to behold, wait until you see Elafonisi, where turquoise waves lap on the pink shore.

Located on the south west side of Crete, the beach has become a must-visit for bikini-clad travel bloggers.

6. Cinque Terre, Italy

The higgledy-piggledy mass of houses perched on the cliffs of Cinque Terre are what make it so Instagram-worthy.

Comprised of five towns in Italy’s Liguria region, the coastal area has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage site.

7. The Acropolis and Parthenon, Athens

Another Grecian entry in the top ten, the Acropolis is the ancient citadel that overlooks Athens from a limestone hilltop.

The Parthenon, a temple formerly dedicated to the goddess Athena, is its most famous building.

8. Coliseum, Rome

No visit to Rome is complete without a visit to – and about a million pictures in front of – the Coliseum.

The largest amphitheatre built during the Roman empire, this marvel of ancient architecture dates back to around 72 AD and has weathered earthquakes and stone thieves during its storied history.

9. Tulip fields, Holland

Every spring the tulip fields of the Netherlands erupt in a riot of colour as its bulbs begin to bloom.

The quickest way to capture your Instagram tulip porn is with a visit to the Keukenhof, a huge garden which opens for two months each year to showcase its floral bounty.

10. Benagil Sea Cave, Portugal

Located on Portugal’s Algarve coast, Benagil is a fishing village that has become famous for the spectacular domed sea caves nearby.

Also known as Algar de Benagil, the caves can only be reached by sea and even then you well have to wait in a queue of boats for a chance to get that all-important Insta-shot.

