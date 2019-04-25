Foodies have been sharing hilarious ideas on Twitter with #mycookbookiscalled

25th Apr 19 | Lifestyle

Let the self-deprecation commence.

Man prepares chicken wings with cranberry sauce

Ever whipped up a really good dinner and thought to yourself, ‘I should totally write this down, I could have my own cookbook one day’?

Well, if so, it might be time to join in with the hashtag #mycookbookiscalled on Twitter. This lot have, with some pretty amusing titles – not to be seen on any cookbook shelves soon.

From pizza to bacon and ice cream, some have taken the hashtag as an opportunity to wax lyrical about their favourite foods…

For many, it’s been an exercise in letting everyone know just how awful they are in the kitchen…


While others have been cheerfully defensive and argumentative over it…

Meanwhile, a few have been shouting about their actual culinary skills…

But these have to be the winners…

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Want to cut down on sugar? Experts reveal how to slash your intake in 6 simple steps

Snoop Dogg narrated a make-up tutorial video and, yes, it's hilarious
Snoop Dogg narrated a make-up tutorial video and, yes, it's hilarious

Taylor Swift and Emilia Clarke among stars on Time 100 red carpet
Taylor Swift and Emilia Clarke among stars on Time 100 red carpet

Iman remembers David Bowie on 27th wedding anniversary

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

6 things nobody tells you when you overhaul your diet

6 things nobody tells you when you overhaul your diet
Shila Iqbal: Emmerdale should not have sacked me over historic tweets

Shila Iqbal: Emmerdale should not have sacked me over historic tweets
On the 6th anniversary of the Rana Plaza tragedy - how transparent are fashion brands being now?

On the 6th anniversary of the Rana Plaza tragedy - how transparent are fashion brands being now?
Love them or hate them, dungarees are trending - 5 ways to wear the denim classic

Love them or hate them, dungarees are trending - 5 ways to wear the denim classic
Love them or hate them, dungarees are trending - 5 ways to wear the denim classic

Want to cut down on sugar? Experts reveal how to slash your intake in 6 simple steps