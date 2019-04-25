Foodies have been sharing hilarious ideas on Twitter with #mycookbookiscalled

Ever whipped up a really good dinner and thought to yourself, ‘I should totally write this down, I could have my own cookbook one day’?

Well, if so, it might be time to join in with the hashtag #mycookbookiscalled on Twitter. This lot have, with some pretty amusing titles – not to be seen on any cookbook shelves soon.

From pizza to bacon and ice cream, some have taken the hashtag as an opportunity to wax lyrical about their favourite foods…

#MyCookbookIsNamed 100 million ways to eat ice cream — Michelle Lambo (@LamboLaw) April 25, 2019

More Cheese Please#MyCookbookIsNamed — Keebler Sidejob (@kauffeemann) April 24, 2019

#MyCookbookIsNamed Bacon Makes Everything Better — Chris from the Hall of Fame City (@cfilm71) April 24, 2019

For many, it’s been an exercise in letting everyone know just how awful they are in the kitchen…

#MyCookbookIsNamed The Lazy Chef: Microwavable recipes for people who hate cooking and don’t want to wash dishes. — ♜Kali Baucom 🐸🐷 (@SuperGrobanite) April 25, 2019

Burning Water and Other Incredible Inedible Feats of Science #MyCookbookIsNamed — GetOnline!WebDesign (@GetonlineW) April 24, 2019

Cooking with Chef Simone: French (Fry) Cuisine for Beginners #MyCookbookIsNamed pic.twitter.com/vWc58uBxsC — ❀ Sɪᴍᴏɴᴇ ❀ (@Simbra75) April 24, 2019

101 local takeaways #MyCookbookIsNamed — Dances with Voles (@AdyS49) April 24, 2019

The microwave gourmet #MyCookbookIsNamed — Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) April 24, 2019

#MyCookbookIsNamedHow to burn down your kitchen in 100 different ways. pic.twitter.com/eGnW2SazUa — Gaviscon' Fishin (@stgavalot) April 24, 2019



While others have been cheerfully defensive and argumentative over it…

#MyCookbookIsNamed Hotdogs are sandwiches, and other things I will food fight you over. — Andrew Lee Hendren (@AndrewLHendren) April 25, 2019

How to make tasty food by adding meat and cheese to vegan recipes #MyCookbookIsNamed — GrossMzConduct (@monalisa4068) April 25, 2019

#MyCookbookIsNamed You wanna Pizza me tough guy? — Jeremy's Ghost (@dethbycofee2) April 24, 2019

Meanwhile, a few have been shouting about their actual culinary skills…

#MyCookbookIsNamed follow me or your eggs will be rubbery 😨 — i suck toes (@michaelswanky) April 25, 2019

But these have to be the winners…

#MyCookbookIsNamed How to Survive When You’re too Lazy to Function as an Adult pic.twitter.com/HJ1DMNka4d — NotTheGreenGoblin (@TeamSymbiote) April 24, 2019

© Press Association 2019