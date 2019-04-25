Foodies have been sharing hilarious ideas on Twitter with #mycookbookiscalled

Foodies have been sharing hilarious ideas on Twitter with #mycookbookiscalled25th Apr 19 | Lifestyle
Let the self-deprecation commence.
Ever whipped up a really good dinner and thought to yourself, ‘I should totally write this down, I could have my own cookbook one day’?
Well, if so, it might be time to join in with the hashtag #mycookbookiscalled on Twitter. This lot have, with some pretty amusing titles – not to be seen on any cookbook shelves soon.
From pizza to bacon and ice cream, some have taken the hashtag as an opportunity to wax lyrical about their favourite foods…
For many, it’s been an exercise in letting everyone know just how awful they are in the kitchen…
While others have been cheerfully defensive and argumentative over it…
Meanwhile, a few have been shouting about their actual culinary skills…
But these have to be the winners…
