Wild salmon is at crisis point - 4 sustainable fish to eat instead

Levels of wild salmon in Scotland are at an all-time low. Here are some alternatives for seafood lovers and pescatarians, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

It’s one of our favourite catches of the day – is there anything more delicious than poached wild salmon with hollandaise sauce and in-season Jersey royals?

But because of our increasing appetite for oily fish (which comes packed with protein, omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins), climate change and commercial salmon farming, this prized delicacy is at risk.

According to the Scottish government, the latest figures reveal catches are at their lowest levels since records began in 1952.

But by making the right choices, there are plenty of substitutes for salmon – and some of them are just as simple to prepare…

1. Mackerel

Mackerel is very versatile, and with BBQ season coming into full swing, you can chargrill fresh fillets and serve them with salad, or brush smoked mackerel with teriyaki sauce, sear them for a few minutes and serve with rice.

2. Squid

Relive those holiday moments with some tasty squid. Try it stewed with tomatoes and spices, or pan-fry with lemon, garlic and olive oil. Buy it frozen or freshly prepared from the fish counter, so you don’t have to grapple with the tentacles.

3. Sardines

An easy-peasy mid-week supper, sardines on toast (mix the sardines with a little mayonnaise and freshly-squeezed lemon) is a healthy choice; otherwise hold the mayo and serve with sliced avocado. Canned sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and protein. Plus, they’re one of the few non-meat sources of vitamin B-12, and cheap.

4. Clams

Spaghetti with clams and garlic (vongole) and a glass of pinot grigio is the ultimate pairing, and you can always kick it up a notch with some red chilli in the white wine sauce. Rich in minerals and low in calories, keep the pasta portion small for a really healthy dinner.

