Airbnb is offering the chance to stay in a giant potato

24th Apr 19 | Lifestyle

And it's as cheap as chips too...

2019 Big Idaho Potato Truck Tour Kick Off

If you’re looking for somewhere a little different for your next holiday, Airbnb is offering the chance to stay in a giant potato.

The six-ton spud was originally a marketing tool for the Idaho Potato Commission but has now been outfitted as a mini hotel in South Boise.

Inside the Big Idaho Potato Hotel
The hotel is 28 feet long and 12 feet wide (Otto Kitsinger/AP Images for Idaho Potato Commission)

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel contains a double bed, seating area, minibar and sink in its 336 sq ft of space, while a nearby silo serves as the dwelling’s bathroom.

The potato, which is made of steel, plaster and concrete, is set in a large field and is said to have breathtaking views of the Owyhee Mountains.

Posted by Famous Idaho Potatoes on Monday, April 22, 2019

Kristie Wolfe, who oversaw the conversion of the potato, told the Idaho Statesman: “It’s designed for couples. I think there will be a lot of staycations and hopefully it will be a thing like if your family is coming from out of town like ‘oh, you have to go and stay a night in the Big Idaho Potato Hotel’.”

The idea went down a storm on Facebook, with one user dubbing the concept a “potatotel” and another joking: “I’m sure the sheets are starched…..”

2019 Big Idaho Potato Truck Tour Kick Off
The potato used to be a marketing tool for the Idaho Potato Commission (Otto Kitsinger/AP Images for Idaho Potato Commission)

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel is available to book for about £150 a night plus service fee and taxes.

© Press Association 2019

