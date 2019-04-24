Get ready to be horrified, because people are sharing their weird eating habits on Twitter

Some are actually quite useful tips, but most are just a bit too odd to handle.

Twitter can be a scary place full of bad news and negativity, but that’s not all it’s for. In fact, it’s perfect for finding out the weirdest things about people around the world.

The latest example of this comes from video producer Simone de Rochefort, who asked the simple question to Twitter: what are your weird eating habits?

What are your weird eating habits? I like to have my hair up, clean my fingers after every bite if I’m eating Cheetos or w/e, and DISLIKE EATING IN THE DARK — Simone de Rochefort (@doomquasar) April 24, 2019

As you can probably imagine, the replies came thick and fast. Eating is a hugely personal thing – we all have to do it, and we all have our personal quirks without which we can’t get through a meal.

A lot of the answers were unique, funny and just a bit strange. In fact some of the ‘weird’ things people like to do turned out to be not actually that odd at all – apparently there’s a whole lot of people who need clean fingers between each bite of food, or have to eat things on their plate in a certain order.

Here’s what we learned from the replies to de Rochefort’s thread…

There’s a lot of peculiar chip-based habits…

French fries must be reorganized to lie parallel to each other — t e whalen (@tewhalen) April 24, 2019

French fries are an important part of any meal so they must be treated with the proper respect.

i have to eat ALL of my fries before i move on to the rest of my meal.. my sister is exactly the same and we don’t know why. — becka ✨ (@taurasscheeks) April 24, 2019

Plus, no one wants cold chips do they?

Some are logistical…

Bowls for everything, even stuff that doesn’t work on bowls — Waalkr🌻 (@_waalkr) April 24, 2019

We all have that one friend who can only eat with a spoon and nothing else – these replies are very much in the same vein.

Hair up is an absolute requirement. I’ve resorted to using rubber bands in the rare instance I don’t have a hair tie — Vron 🌻 (@anuanew) April 24, 2019

Some are actually quite dark…

When I’m at home alone (which is often) I cut up my food very small so I don’t accidentally choke and my dog is forced to eat my face to survive. Also solidarity on the never eating in the dark and having clean fingers while eating https://t.co/LZOBCuMFKu — Ryan "The Treat Haver" Meier (@ace_phd) April 24, 2019

You can’t fault this guy for forward thinking, but wow things got sinister quickly…

There are actually some really practical solutions to Cheeto-dust fingers…

this is why i use chopsticks 4 cheetos — Patrick Gill (@Pizza_Suplex) April 24, 2019

Cheetos or similar crisps are delicious, but few things are more annoying than orange fingers coated with cheese dust. The Internet has now solved all Cheeto-based problems with some simple solutions.

@emoswaggy has designated tongs that he eats doritos with — alex (@verytargaryen) April 24, 2019

Some people have food hang-ups they just can’t shake…

I have to have equal sized bites on each side of my mouth, alternately. I feel unbalanced if I don’t — Meowth Dragonair (@Mugsyface) April 24, 2019

Sure, whatever gets you through the meal.

When I eat cereal, I put the milk in first and add the cereal a small handful at a time so it can't have the chance to get soggy — bi-nicorn 🦄🦄 (@androidfighting) April 24, 2019

It turns out some weird habits aren’t as unique as you might have thought…

I prefer to eat standing up, I got in trouble at school because I would not sit down during lunch. — Jonathan Li (@MintJaan) April 24, 2019

People who eat standing up are definitely always on the brink of doing a runner.

i usually eat lunch standing up? i…have no idea why I do this either. and ONLY for lunch — emily kardamis 🦔 (@corruptedgem) April 24, 2019

And there are the habits which are truly horrifying…

I mush up small pieces of cheese between my fingers, cheese just tastes better when it's warm and smushed up — Demetria Spinrad (@dspins) April 24, 2019

I cut burritos in half and scoop all the insides out with a fork before I eat the wrap on its own and I also eat cake first and frosting last even if it is a cupcake and I am HOLDING it — Sophie Kaner (@sophiekaner) April 24, 2019

I like to let toast go stone cold before buttering and eating it. — Cal Skuthorpe (@buzz_clik) April 24, 2019

We have no words, other than we hope these poor souls are OK.

