Get ready to be horrified, because people are sharing their weird eating habits on Twitter
Some are actually quite useful tips, but most are just a bit too odd to handle.
Twitter can be a scary place full of bad news and negativity, but that’s not all it’s for. In fact, it’s perfect for finding out the weirdest things about people around the world.
The latest example of this comes from video producer Simone de Rochefort, who asked the simple question to Twitter: what are your weird eating habits?
As you can probably imagine, the replies came thick and fast. Eating is a hugely personal thing – we all have to do it, and we all have our personal quirks without which we can’t get through a meal.
A lot of the answers were unique, funny and just a bit strange. In fact some of the ‘weird’ things people like to do turned out to be not actually that odd at all – apparently there’s a whole lot of people who need clean fingers between each bite of food, or have to eat things on their plate in a certain order.
Here’s what we learned from the replies to de Rochefort’s thread…
There’s a lot of peculiar chip-based habits…
French fries are an important part of any meal so they must be treated with the proper respect.
Plus, no one wants cold chips do they?
Some are logistical…
We all have that one friend who can only eat with a spoon and nothing else – these replies are very much in the same vein.
Some are actually quite dark…
You can’t fault this guy for forward thinking, but wow things got sinister quickly…
There are actually some really practical solutions to Cheeto-dust fingers…
Cheetos or similar crisps are delicious, but few things are more annoying than orange fingers coated with cheese dust. The Internet has now solved all Cheeto-based problems with some simple solutions.
Some people have food hang-ups they just can’t shake…
Sure, whatever gets you through the meal.
It turns out some weird habits aren’t as unique as you might have thought…
People who eat standing up are definitely always on the brink of doing a runner.
And there are the habits which are truly horrifying…
We have no words, other than we hope these poor souls are OK.
