How to make Henry Firth and Ian Theasby's New York-style baked strawberry cheesecake

“This cheesecake will whisk you away to a decadent holiday in New York,” say BOSH! YouTube duo, Henry Firth and Ian Theasby. “The idea of using tofu may seem a little strange, but trust us, you are going to love this all-plants cheesecake.

“Try experimenting with different fruit on top too – bananas, raspberries or blueberries would all taste incredible. It will keep in the fridge for three to four days.”

Ingredients:

(Serves 10–12)

400g cashews

120g light digestive biscuits

120g ginger biscuits

100ml light olive oil

A pinch of salt

300g dairy-free white chocolate

2 lemons

340g silken tofu

300g icing sugar

2tbsp coconut oil

3tsp vanilla extract

400g strawberries

50g golden caster sugar

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 180°C and base-line a 23cm springform cake tin with parchment paper (don’t grease the sides).

2. Put the cashews in a pan of hot water and boil for 15 minutes until soft and rehydrated (alternatively, soak them overnight in cold water). Drain.

3. Put all the biscuits in a food processor and blitz to crumbs. Add the oil and a pinch of salt and pulse to mix. Tip into the lined cake tin and press firmly until well compacted and even. Put in the oven and bake for 15–20 minutes, until firm. Remove and leave to cool for 10 minutes. Lower the oven temperature to 110°C and put the tray back in.

4. Meanwhile, melt the chocolate. Pour 3cm of hot water into a small saucepan and bring to the boil. Lower to a simmer. Put a heatproof bowl on top of the pan, ensuring the water doesn’t touch the bottom. Break the chocolate into the bowl and leave to melt (alternatively, melt in the microwave in 15-second bursts). Remove and leave to cool a little. Separate two tablespoons of the chocolate from the main batch.

5. Zest the lemons into a liquidiser then cut them in half and squeeze in the juice. Add the main batch of chocolate, the silken tofu, drained cashews, icing sugar, coconut oil and vanilla extract and blend until smooth.

6. Layer up your cheesecake. Lightly brush the biscuit base with the reserved two tablespoons of melted chocolate. Pour over the cheesecake mixture and shake gently to level it. Lightly run your finger over the surface to get rid of any bubbles. Put the tin on a hot baking tray in the oven and bake for 80–90 minutes, until set but still slightly wobbly in the middle. Remove from the oven and run a thin spatula or knife around the edge to separate the cake from the tin, then leave it to cool to room temperature. Transfer the cheesecake to a plate. Refrigerate.

7. Hull the strawberries and halve or quarter them. Put them into the medium saucepan with the caster sugar. Put the pan over a medium heat and stir. Macerate for two to three minutes so the sugar melts and strawberries soften slightly. Set aside to cool then pile on to the cheesecake. Serve.

BISH BASH BOSH! by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, photography by Lizzie Mayson, is published by HQ, HarperCollins, priced £20. Available now.

