7 places to celebrate with a brew on National Tea Day

English breakfast, Earl grey, Lapsang, green – almost all of us have at least one cup of tea a day, regardless what type the teabag is.

But on National Tea Day, you’ve got to go all out, surely…

1. Camellia’s Tea House, London

Right in front of the British Museum in London, Camellia’s Tea House is the ideal place for a classic afternoon tea (if you can’t stretch to a seat at the Ritz, of course). They’re big on their health teas too.

2. Game Of Thrones Afternoon Tea, Ballygally Castle, Northern Ireland

If you’re a Game Of Thrones fan, Ballygally Castle on the Causeway coast is an ideal spot to stop if exploring some of the show’s filming locations. The menu features a variety of themed foods to go with their blend of Assam and Kenyan teas, from Jon Snow cakes to Dothraki trifle with mini dragon’s egg. Just give the hotel 24 hours notice if you’re keen.

3. Red Bus Bistro, Edinburgh and Glasgow

Tea, sandwiches and the Scottish sights – what more could you want? Oh yeah, gin – yes, they do a Gin Tea experience too.

4. The Orchard Tea Garden, Grantchester

There’s nothing better than sipping a cup of tea while sitting in a deckchair on a spring afternoon. The Orchard Tea Garden has become a Cambridge institution – and is walkable and cyclable from the city centre. You’ll feel as though you’re in a novel.

5. Miskin Manor, Wales

Where else should you experience high tea, if not in a 10th century manor house? Miskin Manor, surrounded by acres of green, is ideal for getting your scone fix.

6. Cuthbert’s Bakehouse, Liverpool

This independent Liverpool tea room caters for all diets, whether you’re vegetarian, vegan or gluten free. So everyone’s sorted.

7. Hey Little Cupcake!, Manchester

If you like tea, cupcakes and pink walls, this is the place to be.

