8 Easter foods and what to drink with them

We've hunted down the best liquid refreshment to match the spring holiday's feasting favourites.

Whether you’re entertaining family and friends or just want to please yourself, the long Easter Bank Holiday weekend is a perfect excuse to have a spring fling and indulge in something sweet, savoury or simply scrumptious.

And with the opportunity to indulge in so many of our favourite foodie treats, it makes perfect sense to have the right drink on hand to go with them.

Here’s what we’ve popped in our Easter basket…

1. Hot cross buns

Traditionally served on Good Friday, what could be more refreshing than washing that toasted hot crossed bun and melted butter down with of a good old-fashioned glass of whole milk? If that’s not your cup of tea, then how about, well, a nice cup of tea!

2. Easter biscuits

When tucking into a decorative and very tasty buttery, lemony biscuit, the soft floral notes and gentle sweetness of a glass of prosecco will perfectly complement the flavours. Prosecco works perfectly alongside pretty Parisian-style macaroons too.

3. Good Friday fish pie

A creamy fish pie with delicate seafood, crowned with crusty, fluffy mash, will pair beautifully with a full-bodied chardonnay with a little bit of oak influence, or a sunny South African chenin blanc.

4. Bank Holiday brunch

Whether you’re thinking of entertaining family and friends with smoked salmon or mashed avocado on toast, a glass of brut champagne, with its brioche aromas, creamy citrusy fruits and fresh acidity, will work like a dream – and might even encourage the Easter bunny to make an appearance.

5. Simnel cake

When it comes to the sweet marzipan, almond paste and richly spiced fruit in a simnel cake, at the end of the day, you can’t beat a good old-fashioned cup of Ceylon black tea.

6. Honey-glazed Easter ham

With its salty, sweet richness, the general rule with honey-glazed ham is a fresh white – and we suggest a food friendly riesling with enough citrusy fruits and high acidity to balance the salt. Otherwise, a ripe, juicy red such as a GSM (blend of grenache, syrah, mouvedre) from the south of France.

7. Roast leg of lamb

An Easter Sunday roast of leg of lamb cries out for a full-bodied red, to stand up to the strongly flavoured meat. An oak-aged Spanish rioja, with rich, brambly fruit, hints of cloves and vanilla spice is a perfect choice. Otherwise, for tender, young spring lamb served pink, a New Zealand pinot noir always hits the spot, with its savoury notes and vibrant raspberry fruit.

8. Easter eggs

For those choc-full, melt-in-the-mouth moments, a double shot espresso made from Arabica beans is a grown-up way to complement cocoa nibs. Otherwise, a cheeky glass of reserve port, with its concentrated red berry flavours, will pair especially well with dark chocolate.

© Press Association 2019