Be inspired by Meghan and rock a 'royal' vibe in the nursery

It will be the jewel in the crown of your home, says Gabrielle Fagan.

Designing a nursery for the very first time is an exciting task for new parents. We’re sure no expense was spared at Harry and Meghan’s new home, Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, and rumour has it, they’ve gone for a fashionably gender-neutral grey and white colour scheme.

While Meghan’s known for her love of interior design – it’s said she created a mood board with her decor inspirations, so her vision for Baby Sussex’s room was perfectly interpreted – Harry’s geeked out over the tech.

Cameras and a state-of-the-art sound system are expected to be features and, with their concern for the environment and keeping things natural, they’ve apparently chosen eco-friendly paint.

With their desire for privacy, their little one’s special room is unlikely to feature on their new SussexRoyal Instagram account, so we’ve asked the experts how you can copy the Royal couple’s style, and create a nursery with a royal vibe for your Very Important Baby.

Create a magical kingdom…

“Most of us aren’t as lucky as Harry and Meghan when it comes to space, but there’s a lot to be said for planning the layout of any nursery at the beginning,” says Toks Aruoture, designer and founder of online nursery specialists, The Baby Cot Shop.

“Decide where you want the cot to be and then plan the rest of the layout with that in mind, so the space is practical, beautiful and fit for a new prince or princess.”

Grey and white decor gives a “chic look, that works in a contemporary or traditional nursery”, advises Aruotore. “It’s a versatile backdrop, which can easily be enlivened with small ‘pops’ of colour, without disturbing the serene atmosphere essential for baby’s room.

“The balance between grey and white will depend on the size of the room and the tone of grey,” she adds.

“Smaller spaces should have more white, as this reduces the absorption of light and will help to give the illusion of a larger space. Overall, parents are going for relaxed designs which stretch into a more boho style, as they take a more baby-led approach to raising their children.

“There’s a real focus on protecting the environment, with natural materials taking precedence this year – rattan and all organic products. Choose accessories such as a rug, cot canopy and blankets in different natural materials like wool, organic cotton and chenille, to add interest.”

HER TIP: A wall mural will have a magical effect and trending themes are safari (which could appeal to Meghan and Harry with Botswana, Africa, one of their favourite getaways) and classic nursery characters. Nursery art in monochrome or framed family photographs are a lovely way to personalise the space.

Colour up for classic style

“We still use colours that children find stimulating, such as pinks, blues and oranges, but mute them slightly, to create a room that is calm and conducive to sleep,” says Lucinda Croft, creative director of Dragons of Walton Street, which kitted out nurseries for Princes William and Harry, as well as their cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

“Pairing these with warm oatmeal, jute or light grey conjures a space that parents can really enjoy too, and ensures longevity of a scheme. An enduring favourite for pattern is gingham, which is ultra-traditional.”

As a fan of embroidered and beautifully patterned fabrics, she recommends Jane Churchill’s Beatrix Potter fabric (£52 per metre, colefax.com) which is perfect for lampshades.

Make it personal

“Social platforms, such as Instagram and Pinterest, give parents the inspiration to mix and match colours and designs, to create nursery spaces that fit their personal style, rather than following a single theme,” says Nicola Rodgers, head of design at nursery brand, Mamas & Papas.

“While black, grey and white continue to feature as core gender-neutral tones, through the year, we’ll see shades of tan, stone and terracotta joining the palette.

“If you’re looking for a shot of colour, while maintaining a natural look, pale mint and peach will also be popular additions. One of our key themes is nautical – coastal icons, such as boats and sea life including whales, reflecting the interest and desire to protect marine environments.

“Again, following the enthusiasm for nature – floral, woodland and tropical prints and patterns are strong. Circus-themed films, such as Dumbo, remind people of the ‘fun of the fair’ and our Big Top Tales has bright, playful characters and circus-style prints, patterns and wall art.”

