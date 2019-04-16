15 things you'll only know if you're a committed night owl

16th Apr 19

The night is dark, and full of errors.

It can be frustrating, being a night owl. We often have the best of intentions regarding beneficial bedtimes, but these are invariably cast aside in a haze of emails, Netflix and poor self-discipline.

On the plus side, studies have shown that night owls tend to be more intelligent. On the flip side those same studies suggest that health and happiness tend to suffer.

Whether you can’t sleep or just won’t – the night owl sees the world through a range of different perspectives. Here are just 15 of them…

1. At night, time moves twice as fast

Confused Tituss Burgess GIF by The Late Late Show with James Corden - Find & Share on GIPHY

We’re not sure if it’s a hangover from childhood – when every minute past bedtime is a minute gained – but it feels like the night should stretch on for all eternity. In reality, one moment it’s 11 and you’re catching up on Line Of Duty, the next it’s 3am and you’ve been condemned to exhaustion by cat video.

2. It’s perfect when you need a bit of me time

Golden Globes No GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

A late night is like a social detox – Facebook falls silent, so too does Snapchat, and if you’re unfortunate enough to receive texts in the early hours, no one can expect you to reply to them.

Sit back, relax, and wallow in your misanthropy.

3. There’s a strange romance about the night

Mood GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

“The stars are mansions built by nature’s hand,” wrote William Wordsworth in his sonnet of same name – one of literally thousands of poems inspired by the awesome quality of the night sky.

For legendary beauty, it’s up there with Santorini and Helen of Troy.

4. It’s really annoying to perk up at 11pm

Time Day GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

You’re too tired to work effectively during the day, get your second wind in the evening, enjoy your newfound productivity, and then are too tired to work again the following day.

Rinse and repeat.

5. You’re probably an accomplished binge watcher

Fred Armisen Netflix GIF by IFC - Find & Share on GIPHY

You’re so good, you could watch the whole of Titanic in 20 minutes flat.

6. You get the weirdest thoughts in the early hours

Trevor Noah Help GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

If a jail and a prison are the same thing, why is a jailer the opposite of a prisoner?

7. Sometimes you have too much time to think

Dark Comedy GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Hello darkness, my old friend.

9. The night is the perfect time to have deep conversations

Emotional Nick Miller GIF by New Girl - Find & Share on GIPHY

You know how all deep and meaningful conversations tend to happen towards the end of the evening? That’s not just alcohol: there’s a private, conspiratorial feel to the witching hour that makes it a natural time to share.

10. However profound you’re feeling, it’s not the time for Twitter

Uh Oh Mistake GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Social media has added a new dimension to the phrase, “Oh god, what did I do last night?”

11. Trying to get to sleep is the least effective way of getting to sleep

Wide Eyed Nick Splat GIF by Hey Arnold - Find & Share on GIPHY

It’s the night-time equivalent of being told to ‘calm down’.

12. It’s possible to feel too tired to go to bed

Bored Katy Perry GIF by 2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Find & Share on GIPHY

I’m on the sofa, my toothbrush is in the bathroom, my bed is upstairs…

Ah well, guess I’ll sit here for another three hours.

13. Waking up requires drastic measures

Alarm Clock GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

One snooze alarm down, 17 to go.

14. Early birds are the worst people in the entire world

Good Morning Dancing GIF by Boomerang Official - Find & Share on GIPHY

I don’t want to be a negative Nancy, but either join me in my pit of morning misery or go away.

15. At least you’ll always have coffee

Good Morning Help GIF by Satisfied Customer - Find & Share on GIPHY

A morning mug of 100% blended bliss.

Is modest fashion going mainstream? People are loving the new brand on ASOS offering hijabs
EastEnders star June Brown will not quit Guinness or cigarettes at 92
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Hollywood star Glenn Close leads celebrity tributes to Notre Dame Cathedral

Michelle Yeoh joins Avatar sequels

From Victorian chic to bucket hats: 6 fashion trends seen at Coachella

