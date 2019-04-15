5 top places everyone's booking for Easter - and what the weather's going to be like

There's a mixed forecast for Britain's long-weekenders, but no one's likely to have their holiday rained off.

Egg-hunting is fun, chocolate is tasty, and we’d happily eat hot cross buns all year round… But the best part of Easter has got to be the four-day weekend.

Technically a long long weekend, the Easter break treads a tricky balance – enough time to go away, but not anywhere fancy or far – and the result is thousands of Brits flocking to our national beauty spots for a well-earned Easter staycation.

Now Airbnb has announced the destinations with the highest increase in bookings over Easter. Here’s the top five – and what to expect from the weather…

1. Scarborough, Yorkshire – 300%

(iStock/PA)

A haven for beach bums, surf dudes, and people who like a nice coastal walk, it’s no surprise this seaside town is proving such a popular getaway. The shoreline is of course the main draw, but visitors can take shelter in the Rotunda Museum, Scarborough Castle, or the Scarborough Sealife Sanctuary.

The weather: Easter weekend won’t be rainy, but forecasts suggest it may be cloudy and slightly grey, relenting only for a three-hour bright spell on Sunday afternoon. Surfers may still be satisfied – sun-seekers sadly may not.

2. Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria – 143%

Furness Abbey (iStock/PA)

Sandwiched between the Lake District and the Cumbrian coast, Barrow-in-Furness is a regional hub with a proud historical and industrial heritage. A town for all seasons, visitors can choose between the highly developed, pedestrianised shopping district, the ruined stonescapes of Furness Abbey, and a wide array of more adventurous, outdoor pursuits.

The weather: Friday is set for wall-to-wall sunshine, but come the weekend, expect a heavy influx of cloud punctuated with periodic bright spells. Use them wisely.

3. Weymouth, Dorset – 130%

With pastel-painted houses surrounding an elegant little harbour stocked with plucky fishing vessels, ‘charming’ does not do this coastal town justice. The beach is the headline attraction: Golden sands give way to row upon row of beach-huts, before the large Georgian houses of the waterfront.

The weather: For Easter sun, the south coast is the place to be. The current forecast yields clear skies all weekend, though highs of around 17°C show that summer is still some way off.

4. Fort William, Scotland – 127%

A gateway to the Scottish highlands, Fort William is the perfect place to get away from work stress and gulp down some bracing mountain air. A place that celebrates the great outdoors, visitors can try quad biking, white water rafting, gorge walking, canyoning and bushcraft, or if that all sounds a little tame, take on Ben Nevis.

The weather: If you’re hoping for panoramic highland views, you may be disappointed, Fort William is expected to spend the weekend wreathed in cloud. Those heading out for a Sunday night dinner would be well-advised to bring a brolly – there’s a good chance of late-evening rain.

5. Portsmouth, Hampshire – 120%

(iStock/PA)

The clue is in the name – Portsmouth is a city steeped in naval heritage. The Mary Rose Museum showcases a raised 16th century shipwreck, The D-Day Story tells of the Normandy Landings, and HMS Victory brings you aboard the flagship of Nelson’s fleet. When you run out of puff, relax with a drink up Spinnaker Tower, and enjoy views out over the Solent.

The weather: Like its south coast colleagues, Portsmouth is projected to enjoy relentless good weather. Expect highs of 19, blissful sunshine, and near-non-existent chance of rain. There’s a small chance of cloud come Sunday night. Frankly, we think you’ll survive.

© Press Association 2019