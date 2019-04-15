Guinness makers to remove plastic from packaging - 14 other brands making environmental changes

These are the brands working to be more eco-friendly.

We’re all increasingly aware of our plastic consumption, so it helps everyone when brands make the move to eliminate plastics from their products.

The latest to make such an eco-conscious move is Diageo, who make iconic Irish stout Guinness. They’re set to remove plastic ring carriers and shrink wrap from their drink multipacks – which include Guinness, Harp, Rockshore and Smithwick’s – and replace them with 100% recyclable and biodegradable cardboard.

The changes will come into force in Ireland from August, and in the UK and internationally from 2020.

Keen to support other brands making similarly positive changes? Here are a few to be aware of…

1. Good old Iceland (the supermarket, not the country) has announced it’s aiming to go plastic-free in their own label range by 2023.

2. Veg box company Riverford already use a compostable plastic alternative made from beech tree pulp in their packaging, and they say their boxes contain 82% less plastic than equivalent products from major UK supermarkets.

3. By 2025, Danone, who produce Evian water, have committed to make all of their bottles out of 100% recycled plastic – and their bottles are already recyclable.

4. Love your Mars bars, Snickers and Bounty chocolate? The Mars company is working towards 100% recyclable packaging by 2025.

5. Next time you’re picking up a Marks & Spencer meal deal, be comforted by the fact they’ve announced all their plastic packaging will be 100% recyclable, and ‘widely recycled’ in the UK by 2022.

6. Nestlé’s plan is to ensure 100% of its packaging is reusable or recyclable by 2025 – meaning you’ll be able to eat your Rolos without feeling too terrible.

7. The Coca-Cola Company has announced it will help collect and recycle 100% of the drinks packaging it sells by 2030.

8. PepsiCo meanwhile hopes to design 100% of its packaging to be recyclable, compostable or biodegradable, with a reduced carbon impact, by 2025.

9. Veg box brand Abel & Cole already deliver their carrots in a fully bio-degradable bag, and are always looking for ways to eliminate plastic packaging.

10. Cornish company Buttermilk Confections use a hard-wearing compostable cellulose wrapper for its snacks and fudge bars.

11. Two Farmers‘ handcooked crisps are packaged in bags made using biodegradable cellulose and sustainably grown eucalyptus trees.

12. Teapigs use biodegradable bags made from cornstarch and stitch them together with thread.

13. And Clipper Teas launched the ‘world’s first’ plastic-free, unbleached and non GM (genetically modified) tea bags in 2018.

14. Carlsberg are replacing plastic ring can holders with recyclable glue.

© Press Association 2019